There are 893,146 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 15.3% of the population, and 1,890,722 people in Illinois have received both doses or 14.8% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday. To date, a total of 14,665 cases and 165 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 157 active cases and 14,343 had recovered in Rock County. The positivity rate in Rock County was 21% on Tuesday. There were four COVID-19 patients in Rock County hospitals.
Dane County reported a total of 43,226 cases and 311 deaths; Green County reported 3,410 cases and 22 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,512 cases and 153 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 776 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 573,899 cases and 6,597 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 560,775 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 6,368 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 17 new cases on March 23, the latest data available. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 3.4%. A total of 101,229 vaccine doses have been administered. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 28,926 cases and 450 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported a total of 6,049 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,545 cases and 117 deaths; McHenry County reported 25,307 cases and 271 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,299 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,221 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17-23 is 3.1%.
A total of 5,853,915 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,268,815.
A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses. On Tuesday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.