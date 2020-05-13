Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 300 on Wednesday following a two-day lull in newly reported virus cases, and Illinois reported its deadliest day yet due to the virus.
In Rock County, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 380 confirmed cases and 13 virus-related deaths, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
The health department reports that as of Wednesday, 48% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases are of Hispanic or Latino origin, with over 100 COVID-19 cases being reported in the 53511 City of Beloit zip code.
Two, free COVID-19 testing sites are set to open Friday in Beloit, with Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther saying Wednesday the city could see a spike in cases due to increased testing.
On Tuesday, the city announced that over 5,000 virus test kits would be available for the Telfer Park and Krueger Park testing sites.
“We made the strategic decision not to schedule tests by appointment,” Luther said. “In conversations with the Latino Service Providers Coalition, there is a concern we could miss people we are trying to reach. We are hoping to get good participation there.”
Anyone who is a Wisconsin resident may get tested in Beloit, but testing priority will be for those who are exhibiting potential COVID-19 symptoms; those who have potentially been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19; or those who cannot afford a test.
Beloit Health System and the Beloit Area Community Health Center have offered to assist the health department in investigating cases that are expected to come out of the test sites.
“We are concerned the health department doesn’t have as many resources as they need to do continued follow up, but we feel our community partners will be able to assist with that,” Luther said.
Also on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced locations of public health investigations across Wisconsin.
In Rock County, a total of 10 COVID-19 facility investigations were announced, including six at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit, Evansville Manor, Green Knolls at Beloit, Oak Park and St. Elizabeth Nursing home; along with investigations at three non-health care workplaces and one health care facility. A total of 299 virus investigations were reported across the state.
In the Rock County region, 490 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 243 cases and 11 deaths in Walworth County; 36 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data shows.
At the state level, 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths were reported, bringing the Wisconsin virus total up to 10,902 cases and 421 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported an increase of 46 cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,179 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.
On Wednesday, South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher told the Beloit Daily News that a future COVID-19 drive-through testing site could potentially open at the South Beloit High School parking lot.
In response, health department spokesperson Cynthia Hall said the county’s joint information center “is not aware of any plans to open a testing site” in the school parking lot as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 253 cases and 13 deaths; DeKalb County reported 211 cases and two deaths; McHenry County reported 1,049 cases and 56 deaths; Ogle County reported 160 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 118 cases and no deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Wednesday.
Across Illinois, the state reported an increase of 1,677 new COVID-19 cases and 192 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 84,698 cases and 3,792 deaths due to COVID-19, IDPH data shows.
