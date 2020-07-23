BELOIT — The spike in COVID-19 cases across the country is having a negative impact on how long it takes for virus test results to be issued to Stateline Area residents, according to Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
Between April and June, Beloit Health System processed an average of between 1,200 to 1,300 virus tests each month, with July increasing to about 1,800 tests processed. In Rock County, over 20,500 people have tested negative for the virus while over 1,200 cases were reported as of Thursday.
“What normally would take three to five days for results, now has increase to 8 to 10 days for processing and that’s consistent across the state and across the country. That’s being driven by the increased number of cases in western and southern states,” McKevett said. “That’s not a good thing and we need to make sure we get those results as quick as we can.”
Most COVID-19 tests taken in Beloit are sent to labs across the country for processing and a surge in cases across the country is straining health resources. The health system does offer in-house test processing but due to limited availability of supplies, priority is given to those requiring admission to the hospital and immediate care for which tests are processed locally.
“The longer the turnaround time, and if the patient isn’t quarantined, that presents a significant challenge to anyone’s lifestyle,” McKevett said.
Of 550 antibody tests, 2.6% of tests detected the presence of antibodies for the virus, in line with national data showing the rate at which those exposed to the virus appear to develop antibodies.
Hospitalizations in Beloit peaked at 20 COVID-19 patients at the end of April and are now down to three patients hospitalized due to the virus as of Thursday, McKevett said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther stressed that minimum safety guidelines in Beloit including social distancing and masking when social distancing isn’t possible, along with business capacity restrictions, were still required in the city. She stressed the city has outlined requirements, not recommendations, for public health safety.
Luther criticized the confusion caused by public health recommendations issued by the state, Rock County Public Health Department and Rock County Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t think recommendations are particularly helpful because they have been inconsistent from multiple sources and I think it is best to know what the minimum requirements are,” Luther said. “It’s important to know that everyone know what the requirements are when they come to our city.”
The health department has yet to issue a countywide mask mandate, something Luther said the city is reviewing in the absence of any state or local action regarding masks.
“We are researching it as far as tightening that up potentially, and in my opinion, it would be best if there was a countywide approach,” Luther said. “If that doesn’t happen, we will evaluate our options and take action that is in the best interest of the safety of Beloit residents.”
The Beloit City Council is set to review the city’s minimum safety requirements at the Aug. 3 council meeting, Luther said. In the meantime, Luther said no citations had been issued to businesses or residents in violation of the city order.
“We’ve had a lot of success with using education as our first approach,” Luther said. “We aren’t making any assumptions when we receive a complaint. We are going to look for facts and if we encounter a situation that requires our attention, we work to resolve it. Businesses and individuals have been very compliant and very cooperated on the whole.”
For more information on the city’s COVID-19 response, visit beloitwi.gov/covid19.
