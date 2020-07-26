BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department has announced National Night Out events have been postponed and it is unclear if events will be held this year.
National Night Out normally is held across the nation in August. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beloit Police Department is following the recommendations of the National Night Out organization and will postpone the event. No city sponsored event will be held in August and no blocking of streets for block parties will be permitted, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
