Municipalities in the Stateline Area are seeing continued disruption due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and could see drastic effects on tourism and gaming revenue that local governments rely on for making ends meet.
In Beloit, the city’s hotel room tax, which generated $1.15 million in 2019, could be drastically impacted, according to Visit Beloit Association Executive Director Celestino Ruffini. The City of Beloit keeps 20% of the hotel tax while Visit Beloit receives 80% of the revenue to promote tourism and overnight visits to the area.
The $1.15 million generated last year stands as nearly a 19% increase in hotel room tax revenue from 2018. In 2019, hotels in Beloit generated $16 million in revenue compared to $4 million in 2000, Visit Beloit data shows.
“In two decades, the industry has become a stalwart in the work we do in promoting the destination, but also to leverage the great tourism industry we have in Beloit,” Ruffini said. “Through March 14, the hotel performance was nominal and we were on a record pace running about 18 to 20% ahead on revenue for 2020. What I can say is that a week from now, we could see the first major changes to that.”
Ruffini said in talking with his counterparts in the tourism industry around the country, the economic fallout on the tourism industry could be worse than losses seen following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and 2008 financial crisis.
“This will eclipse both of those periods as far as negative impact on the travel industry,” Ruffini said.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates that hotel occupancy could drop to 25% and see anywhere from 2.8 to 3.4 million jobs lost in hospitality industry and related fields.
“The uncertainty is the biggest unknown but we’ve never dealt with something like this before,” Ruffini said. “It’s a true test of our emergency planning and effective communication.”
Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller said the city could see losses in revenue from the delayed opening at the Kruger-Haskell Municipal Golf Course and shuttered parks and recreation programs. In 2019, the golf course generated $424,365 in revenue while recreation revenue brought in $22,450, according to city financial data.
Miller said it was “too preliminary to assess the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the city’s revenues.”
“We will experience a loss of revenues from those areas,” Miller said. “At this time we are focusing on the health and wellness of our employees and the community members that frequent our city facilities.”
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said any slowdown in economic activity would “have an adverse effect on the county budget” in sales tax revenue and the amount the county could levy for taxes in 2021.
In 2019, the county generated $14.88 million in sales tax revenue, county financial data said.
“With less economic activity, one might assume there could be less new construction at some point, and our levy limits are based on the annual increase in net new construction,” Smith said.
In Illinois, many municipalities rely on revenue from video gambling sources.
In South Beloit, the municipality averages around $28,000 in gaming revenue.
South Beloit Finance Director Don Elliot said the city could estimate a reduction in revenue of $20,000 to $30,000 per week, but would not see the reduction immediately.
“It would start in approximately two months and would continue for a couple of months after the economy began to improve,” Elliot said. “It is extremely difficult to estimate how the current and future local and national operational changes will impact the economy as we have no past experience to draw upon and the changes keep coming.”
South Beloit generated $751,647 in sales tax revenue for 2018 and $801,547 in 2019.
In Roscoe, the village averages around $31,250 in gaming revenue every month, coupled with $1.61 million in sales tax revenue for 2018 and $1.72 million in 2019, village finance data shows.
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the village anticipated about $1.84 million in sales tax revenue for 2020, Roscoe Village Administrator Scott Sanders said.
Sanders said the state’s order to shutter bars and restaurants to carryout/delivery could mean a loss of “anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 a month” in sales tax revenue for the village.
“Pair that number with the loss of gaming revenue and we are looking at approximately $60,000 per month of immediately tangible lost revenue,” Sanders said. “The larger impact of sales tax generation across all businesses is yet to be seen, it is being predicted that we will enter into a recession nationally.”
Rockton sees about $5,500 monthly from gaming revenue, according to Village Collector Corine Hughes. For sales tax, the village generated $854,301 in 2018 and $906,098 in 2019. Hughes declined to comment on potential fiscal impact of COVID-19 on the village.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney could not be reached for comment.
