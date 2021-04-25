BELOIT — Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Beloit are set to open today and future vaccination events are set for the weeks ahead.
Beloit Area Community Health Center and the Latino Service Providers Coalition will partner to run a clinic from 1—3:30 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Parish, 717 Hackett St. To register, visit www.rebrand.ly/st-jude or call BACHC at 608-361-0311.
From 1—3 p.m., the City of Beloit Fire Department will offer Moderna vaccine to those 18 and older at Parker Bluff, 220 Portland Ave. Registration is required by calling 608-364-5711; if no one answers the phone, leave a message with contact information. If mobility is a barrier, inform the call taker and a ride will be arranged to the vaccine clinic, according to the city’s notice.
No ID, proof of residency or proof of insurance is required to receive vaccinations from either clinic.
Also today (Monday), Beloit Health System will host a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.—noon. Clinics in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, also will be held on April 29 and April 30. To register, call the vaccine phone line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment. An established patient at BHS can use MyHealth patient portal to register.
On Saturday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois announced the department would resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The administration of the vaccine was paused briefly due to a few cases resulting in thrombosis (blood clots) with thrombocytopenia. The pause in giving the vaccine was lifted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 15,526 cases and 167 virus-related deaths. The Rock County Public Health Department estimates a total of 131 active COVID-19 cases remain active in Rock County as of Sunday as 15,228 people have recovered from the virus.
In terms of vaccinations in Rock County, a total of 62,824 people (38.5%) have received one shot and 43,779 (26.8%) have completed the two-shot vaccination series.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 399 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 594,682 cases and 6,756 deaths. An estimated 8,753 cases remain active in the state as the recovery rate sits at 97.4% and the seven-day test positivity rate is 3.1%.
For vaccines in Wisconsin, 2,450,261 people (42.1%) have received one shot and 1,827,807 people (31.4%) have received both doses.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 78 new cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 31,670 cases and 460 deaths.
In terms of vaccinations in Winnebago County, a total of 176,042 vaccines have been administered and 79,292 residents (27.91%) are fully-vaccinated.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,035 new cases and 24 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,321,033 cases and 21,826 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 4%.
Vaccinations administered across Illinois sit at 8,810,463 as 3,769,787 people (29.59%) have completed the vaccine process.
Nationwide, over 139 million people (42%) have received one dose of vaccine and over 94 million people (28%) have completed vaccination. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 31,848,068 cases have been reported across the country along with 568,969 virus-related deaths.