BELOIT — Shatoria Teague offers a one-stop shop for a variety of unique needs at her business Always & Forever Formal Wear and Sunshine Photo at 317 State St., and now as Mrs. Beloit she is bringing awareness to charities and her beloved hometown.
Crowned Mrs. Beloit on Jan. 1 by the Mrs. United States Foundation, 35-year-old Teague will be headed to the Mrs. Wisconsin Pageant on March 20 to compete in the Mrs. Wisconsin United States Pageant in Eagle River, Wisconsin at Wild Eagle Lodge. She will be competing in the pageant’s formalwear, swimsuit and interview competition.
Those representing their communities in the Mrs. Wisconsin pageant must be married, and are recognized for their ability to integrate intellect, beauty and community service, according of the Mrs. Wisconsin United States Pageant website at https://www.mrswisconsinpageant.com.
Teague and her husband Jacob and have three children—Justin Teague, 16; Jaxon Teague, 15; and Anieya Pittman, 12. She opened her shop in 2018 offering formal wear for weddings, pageants and other special occasions.
Teague said she got involved with Mrs. Wisconsin United States Pageant in hopes of bringing more awareness to her two platforms which are close to her heart—Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns and the Lady Business #endperiodpoverty drive.
“Mrs. Beloit is a good way to bring attention to causes and help bring people to Beloit,” Teague said.
Teague plans to be out with the Miss Beloit’s this summer at the Beloit Farmers Market and at other special events to show support, love and encouragement.
Her first platform is being an advocate for Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns, which provides gowns for families grieving the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant death. Teague helps women donate their used wedding or prom dress to be made into a small gown or blanket for babies who passed away known as “rainbow babies.” People can drop off their wedding or prom dresses by appointment-only for their transformation into a stunning satiny garment.
Teague started providing the gowns and blankets in 2018 as soon as she opened her shop. She keeps an ample supply on hand in case a family is in need and to give families a wide selection.
She’s given away 15 angel gowns to families in the area since 2020. The tiny gowns are for baby girls or boys, with little tuxedo bows and vests incorporated into the gowns for boys. It’s an emotional experience offering the garments for families in grief.
“I pray over each one,” she said. “This hits home for me and too many of my friends and family members have been in this situation.”
Because the families who select the gowns will never shop for their child’s formal wear at special occasions in the future, Teague tries to make it a meaningful experience for the family.
Teague’s other platform is the Lady Business #endperiodpoverty drive in Beloit where she collects feminine hygiene products, from painkillers to pads and tampons. The items are then distributed through her partnership with Caritas. In her first drive in January 2020, she collected more than 500 boxes of products and expects to triple the amount collected in this year’s drive.
Women can bring them into the store to drop in her bedazzled box, but must call ahead first. As of early February she had already collected 695 boxes of product.
Teague who moved out of her parents’ house at age 18, said she has struggled with the cost of feminine products. She knows women who have missed school, work and special events due to a lack of products and fear of embarrassment. Teague is so committed to providing the products to women in need she’s responded to calls from a variety of women, including homeless ones, to deliver them or provide them at her store.
Providing feminine products is a continuation of Teague’s mission to help women feel good inside and out.
“I want to dress you and make you feel pretty. I always want you to be comfortable and not be worried,” she said.
Teague said she is glad to support causes to help women. She continues to challenge herself. Her latest pursuit is learning sign language to better serve all customers.
“I want to dress everyone,” she said.
She loves karaoke and dancing and is hoping to take a dance class and host one as well.