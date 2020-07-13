BELOIT—Most families surveyed in the School District of Beloit said they would feel comfortable having children return to school this fall while most school district staff preferred a combination of in-person and distance learning, according to results from the Rock County Family and Staff Survey.
The surveys were sent out to staff and families in 10 Rock County school districts to give input to area superintendents. The superintendents have been meeting regularly to devise the best plan for how to re-open. Options discussed have been to have in-person school full-time, a hybrid of online and in-person or all online learning.
On July 28, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will bring forward a recommendation on one of the three options for the board to vote on. In an interview last week board President Kyle Larsen said the 10 superintendents have made a decision regarding how to reopen school and are finishing up the details of how it will work before bringing it to the board.
There were 1,030 people who took the survey for the School District of Beloit which included questions for families as well as for staff.
Survey results showed 68% of families said they would be comfortable sending elementary students back, and 73% said they would be comfortable sending intermediate and high school students back to school.
Seventy-three percent said they would be comfortable sending children to school on the bus, and 78% would be OK with allowing their children to participate in co-curricular activities this fall.
Beloit’s responses in favor of returning to school were a bit lower than the other 9,873 respondents who took the survey in Rock County. Of the other people from Rock County surveyed, 53% wanted in-person school; 9% wanted remote learning; and 34% wanted a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Of Beloit teachers surveyed, 42% were in favor of in-person and distance learning, 36% in favor of in-person and 32% in favor of distance learning. There were 166 surveyed or 54% of teachers who said they were uncomfortable returning to their buildings, while 46% or 142 said they were comfortable returning.
Of Beloit administrators surveyed, 26% wanted in-person learning, 68% wanted in-person and distance learning; and 19% wanted only distance learning. Sixty-eight percent of Beloit administrators or 21 were comfortable returning to their building and 32% or 10 were uncomfortable returning to their building.
The most common factors for increasing comfort level would be daily cleaning and sanitizing (86%) and the availability of sanitizing supplies such as hand sanitizer (84%), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance being followed (65%), social distancing where reasonably possible (64%), mask use by staff (44%) and mask use by students (40%).
Concerns about a fall return included classrooms not being cleaned/sanitized (66%), CDC guidance not being followed (84%), lack of use of hand sanitizer and masks (56%), readjusting to school (36%), large gatherings (35%), being in classrooms (30%), childcare if children not in school (18%), social emotional needs (15%), transportation (9%) and nutrition (6%).
