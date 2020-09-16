Most students who have the option of in-person learning have opted to do so, according to information from area school districts. Meanwhile, districts stay poised to move to all online learning if necessary.
At South Beloit High School, 73% of students are doing in-person learning and 27% are learning remotely.
Superintendent Scott Fisher said families were given the choice and more have decided to do in-person learning. The numbers originally were 70% in-person and 30% remote, but in-person learning students have slightly increased.
The numbers come on the heels of three cases of COVID-19 being reported among South Beloit students and/or staff.
The district has contacted the Winnebago County Health Department which is conducting contract tracing in regards to the three cases.
“The people who tested positive were immediately put in isolation and in quarantine for 14 days,” Fisher said. “We did encourage other people who were possibly in contact with them to get tested and those came back negative.”
Fisher said in-person learning is going very well in the district and most online learners are keeping up. However, about 8% of online learners aren’t as engaged as the district had hoped and the district has been busy calling and emailing families to see how to assist.
The South Beloit School District, Fisher said, has given an array of choices to parents. Those who opt against in-person learning can do online work on Chromebooks or via worksheet packets. He said it can be more difficult for little ones to do online schooling, so the district wanted to offer a paper option although it’s open to any age child.
To prepare for the added online learners, all students have district-issued devices.
“All students got Chromebooks and we sent technology people out to people’s homes to help them,” Fisher said.
With the set-up of simultaneous online and in-person learning, Fisher said the district is poised to shut down school and move online if the Winnebago County Health Department deems it necessary. The department will make the recommendation whether to keep in-person learning open or to close it.
“All the teachers are involved in virtual learning so if we had to close school, what they have been teaching would go virtual. Having already done it for 27% of students, we would be ready,” Fisher said. “If we had to close down it would take three days off to make the switch, notify parents and give them the information. By the fourth day we could do virtual.”
At the School District of Beloit, all students are engaged in some form of online learning via their iPads. The school board voted prior to school opening to do online for the first nine weeks of school.
At the Parkview School District , there is 81.7% in-person learning, and 18.3% virtual. For Parkview Elementary 83.7% chose in-person and 16.3% chose virtual. For Parkview Junior High and High School 79.4% chose in-person and 20.6% chose virtual, according to information from Parkview Superintendent Steve Lutzke.
Clinton Superintendent Jim Brewer said: “We have approximately 10% of our students full-time virtual, and the rest of the students are attending face-to-face in a cohort model.”
In the Turner School District, 63.57% of students are doing in-person learning while 36.43% are doing virtual learning.
Hononegah Community High School in Rockton reported 200 students opted for an all-online learning option through an Illinois Virtual Course Program administered by Hononegah staff, according to Superintendent Michael Dugan.
The Daily News was still awaiting information from the Kinnikinnick and Rockton school districts as of press time.