Two variants of COVID-19 were identified in Rock County on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The variants, known as P.1 and B.1.351, are known to be more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, the health department said. As of Thursday, three cases of the more contagious variants have been detected in the county.
At this time, it is not believed that P.1 and B1.351 are associated with more severe illness, the health department said.
“With these variants in our community, it is very important that everyone continue to follow the prevention guidance,” said Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood. “Wear a mask in public places, keep your distance, wash your hands, minimize indoor activities with anyone outside of your household and get the vaccine when it is available to you.”
Variant P.1 was first discovered in travelers from Brazil in January of 2021 and Variant B.1.351 was discovered in South Africa in October 2020.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 23 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 15,416 cases and 167 deaths. An estimated 366 cases remain active in the county and a total of 14,883 people have recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
Wisconsin reported 732 new cases and four additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 592,994 cases and 6,725 deaths. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.3% and a recovery rate of 97.3%, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 80 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 31,421 cases and 460 deaths.
Illinois reported 3,170 new cases and 33 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,312,722 cases and 21,755 deaths, IDPH reports. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 4.4% and a recovery rate of 98%.
Nationwide, 31,666,546 cases have been reported along with 566,494 deaths since the start of the pandemic. In terms of vaccinations, 135,791,031 people have received at least one dose (40.9%) and 89,245,776 (26.9%) are fully-vaccinated, CDC data shows.