More than a quarter of the population in Illinois and Wisconsin has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
There are 1,614,276 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 27.7% of the population, and 3,365,282 in Illinois who received both doses or 26.4% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Monday. To date, a total of 15,331 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 14,809 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 333 active cases. There were 10 people hospitalized in the county as of April 15.
There have been 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit since April 12; 97 new cases in Janesville; and six in Clinton since April 12, according to municipal data.
Since the pandemic began, Dane County reported a total of 45,028 cases and 315 deaths; Green County reported 3,550 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,988 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 373 new cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 590,831 cases and 6,710 deaths, DHS reports. As of Monday, 575,027 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,850 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Monday, the state positivity rate was 3.4%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 316 new cases from April 17-19. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.5%. The total administered vaccine doses were 163,291. As of Monday, the countywide total rose to 31,173 cases and 459 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,395 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,314 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 27,059 cases and 278 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,763 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,528 cases and 80 deaths, state data shows.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18, 2021 is 4.7%.