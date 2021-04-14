Although more than a quarter of Wisconsinites had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday and the state positivity rate has held flat, the number of hospitalizations and daily cases of COVID-19 in Rock County has trended upward over the past weeks.
Meanwhile Community Action announced Wednesday it is temporarily closing its Pathways Center facility at 20 Eclipse Center, Beloit. The facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with plans to reopen to staff and the public on Monday, according to a press release.
Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry said the organization had been made aware of a positive case.
Community Action’s Kids Learning Center in Janesville announced on April 9 it was temporarily closing until mid-April following two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Several instances of the B.1.1.7 variant have been reported in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
“This variant is circulating in our community, but since not every test result is checked for the variants, we do not know the true extent. To the best of our knowledge, the B.1.1.7 variant is the only variant that has been identified in Rock County at this time,” stated Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner in an email to the Daily News.
There were 1,467,815 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 25.2% of the population, and 3,028,415 in Illinois who received both doses or 23.8% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday. To date, a total of 15,171 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring. New cases each day have been increasing since there were nine new cases on March 18.
There were 14,690 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 314 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of April 12, a number which has been increasing since it was six people on April 6.
Dane County reported a total of 44,668 cases and 313 deaths; Green County reported 3,537 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,909 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 929 new cases and five additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 587,561 cases and 6,695 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 571,778 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,844 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the state positivity rate was 3.8%, which has stayed steady since April 8.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 143 new cases on April 14, up from 84 new cases the day before. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.5%. The total administered vaccine doses were 150,644. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 30,606 cases and 457 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,308 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,120 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 26,618 cases and 277 deaths; Ogle County reported 5.695 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,463 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13, 2021 is 5.0%.