While Labor Day traffic likely won’t be as heavy as other years, there still will be increased amounts of motorists on the roadways this weekend.
AAA is encouraging people to be aware of the level of COVID-19 and associated restrictions where they are traveling and to plan accordingly as area police departments encourage driver safety.
“Give yourselves extra time. You will be sharing the road with more people than usual, but nothing that will be overly onerous,” said Director of Public Affairs for AAA—The Auto Club Group Nick Jarmusz.
Although Labor Day is typically the last big ‘hurrah’ for the summer travel season, with students back in school the majority of travelers will only take up to a three-day road trip. Labor Day is usually the less traveled summer holiday when compared to Memorial Day and July 4, Jarmusz said.
Jarmusz said federal transportation data is indicating travel volumes are returning to pre-COVID levels. The current travel numbers are closer to what is typically seen in economic downturn years. Although there is much less air travel and people going to particular vacation destinations, many people are traveling by vehicle to visit family or are going to northern Wisconsin to do outdoor and camping activities.
“We will see more congestion on the roads and higher volumes on the road this weekend than for the last couple of weekends, although it won’t be bumper-to-bumper unless you are heading through the Chicago areas.”
Jarmusz said people are encouraged to learn the COVID-19 restrictions of their travel destinations to be prepared.
AAA has several resources available to assist travelers on its website at https://www.aaa.com including: The COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map to provide updated COVID-related travel restrictions, checkpoints and closures; TripTiks to help map routes and locate open gas stations, hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, auto repair facilities, attractions and more; the Mobile App which is free to download for “on the go” access to all the resources listed above including COVID-19 travel restrictions; and the Best of Housekeeping which highlights AAA Diamond designated hotels that are recognized for implementing the highest cleaning standards.
People should pack cleaning supplies and face coverings and may consider putting extra food, water and supplies in their vehicles if they want to reduce stops.
It appears that drivers will pay the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years. The national average price for gasoline is $2.23 per gallon. That’s 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid on Labor Day 2019 ($2.58), according to information from AAA.
The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura. Gasoline futures and wholesale prices have also drifted lower since the storm passed. While it is possible drivers could see an uptick at the pump in the coming days, gas prices are forecast to remain lower than last year, because of the pandemic’s limiting effect on fuel demand.
Beloiter Deann Evans was gassing up her vehicle on Thursday morning before her going to her job as a case manager for the Department of Children and Family Services in Rockford. After she wrapped up work, she was planning an eight-hour drive to Knoxville, Tennessee to see her daughter. She said the area had similar mask restrictions to here and she planned to stay safe by traveling via her vehicle. She usually makes the trip to see her daughter every Labor Day weekend.
Several Rock County law enforcement agencies are joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The City of Beloit Police Department, the City of Janesville Police Department, the Town of Beloit Police Department, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are participating in this high- visibility enforcement to dissuade motorists from driving while impaired.
“About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash,” City of Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said. “This is not about stopping or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible.”
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths (about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities). While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers—people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications, according to information from the City of Beloit.
The South Beloit Police Department is also partnering with other law enforcement agencies in the state to stop impaired driving.The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8.