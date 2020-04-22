JANESVILLE —Mercyhealth announced Wednesday a systemwide leadership pay reduction of 10% and reduction in some physicians’ pay.
A news release from the health system stated that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth was dealing with major challenges with managed Medicaid issues in the Illinois market that have momentous financial impact exceeding well over $30 million a year, as compared to Mercyhealth’s actual cost of care.
Mercyhealth had previously taken cost reduction measures including furloughs for employees. Mercyhealth is continuing “right-sizing” efforts as anticipated volumes change. Mercyhealth operates seven hospitals and 85 clinics in Wisconsin and Illinois with over 8,000 employees.
“While we all know these actions are not easy, we also know we need to make these adjustments in order to adapt to the massive changes to our business,” states Javon Bea, President/CEO Mercyhealth.
