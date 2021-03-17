BELOIT — When students went home on Friday, March 13, 2020, they expected to manage online schooling for a mere couple weeks before coming back to their normal routines.
But as fallout from the pandemic extended week after week, that loss of control was felt by people of all ages and backgrounds.
A year later, Stateline Mental Health Services (SMHS) staff say students and community members are grieving lost milestones and increasingly showing signs of anxiety or depression, as team members are working hard to address long-term effects and offer strategies for sorting through pandemic-related stress.
“Across the board we’ve seen upticks in depression, anxiety, grief. There’s lots of worry about ‘when is this going to be over,’” SMHS Owner Stephanie Knueppel said. “It’s been a year of our lives that have been completely changed.”
At the start of the statewide shutdown in March 2020, Knueppel recalled staff members were seeing fewer clients until businesses gradually began to reopen in the summer. Overall during 2020, the clinic saw a steady number of patients.
Psychotherapist Amberly Mixon, who works in the Evansville School District, said she has been meeting with a number of students dealing with grief due to missed events such as school plays, jobs or sports, as well as divorced parents, depression and anxiety. A number of adult patients also have reported significant financial struggles.
Mixon added that students have felt significant stress due to online learning from home, as they juggle helping their younger siblings as well as their own work.
By extension, parents also took a tremendous responsibility in 2020 by trying to help their children through virtual schooling while working full-time.
“You can tell they’re all doing their best with everything they’ve got,” Mixon said. “You see them and all the things they’re doing to help their child succeed.”
Psychotherapist Taylor Liebfried, who works in the Edgerton School District, said as families spent much more time together in 2020, parents became more aware of their children’s mental health needs.
“Parents really had their eyes opened to struggles that teachers may have been reporting to them, but they hadn’t been seeing,” Leibfried said.
Additionally, as children of all ages were separated from their friends and usual social circles while confined at home, the stress that resulted has created a new wave of awareness.
Particularly among elementary school age children, Liebfried said students have been the most eager to wear masks because it’s their ticket to seeing friends, because they often have less access to phones or technology to stay in touch.
“I just think it has led to increased awareness of the importance of emotional learning and social activities in the classroom in general. Staff really focus on kids’ mental health and their development,” Liebfried said.
Counseling staff have also seen long-term effects for patients overcoming social anxiety due to the pandemic.
“In some ways, quarantine, for people with social anxiety, kind of became their dream,” Liebfried said. “They were told to take so many steps back as far as our treatment plans go. We weren’t just starting where we were last March, we were so much further behind.”
Staff are also paying close attention to patients with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), while finding a balance on hand-washing and safety precautions, for example.
“It’s been really interesting to change even how we do OCD treatment,” Mixon said. “We have to follow what the CDC says but making sure our patients don’t take that overboard.”
Mixon added that she and other staff members are grateful to area schools for allowing them into buildings to work with students.
The pandemic has also led a number of patients to reckon with their passions, goals and rethink what is most important to them, Knueppel said.
Amidst the highs and lows of surviving a pandemic, Knueppel said she expects patients well into the future will look back on the last 12 months as a major motivator in life.
As clinicians, Mixon said staff have been thinking outside of the box to suggest safe ways to pursue social activity as patients look to the future.
While some patients will be eager to jump head first into any outing or situation they can when possible, others will be more cautious, Mixon said.
“You have to acknowledge that everyone is struggling in their own way, whether they’re showing it or not,” Liebfried said. “Everyone is doing their best, whatever that might look like.”