ROSCOE — The holidays can be a stressful time for some, especially coupled with countless disruptions to daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But therapist Jamie Wagner hopes the strife caused in 2020 could lead to destigmatizing those who seek out mental health counseling in the future.
Wagner is a child and family therapist, registered play therapist and co-owner of HOPE—Child and Family Counseling Inc. in Roscoe. Wagner said she has seen an increase in those seeking counseling that ranges from marital discord or other family problems to an increase in anxiety among children related to the pandemic.
“It’s definitely a family thing,” Wagner said. “Even when parents are doing their best to protect their children from the happenings of this pandemic, children and teens are listening to and watching how their parents are responding to it and often take on the same response as they do. Emotions are shared in family systems, period. It is not easy to hide all the emotions and fears. One of the most obvious mental health struggles we are seeing during this holiday season is a heightened level of anxiety—anxiety that is coupled with fears of the unknown and fears of not sensing an end to the pandemic. It is definitely an understatement to say that it’s putting a damper on this holiday season.”
Wagner said the change in routines, celebrations and family traditions due to COVID-19 has caused strife and mental anguish for families this year as families long to gather to celebrate the holidays together.
“The decision is often described as bittersweet, or actually just plain old bitter,” Wagner said. “They either gather with extended family with the risk of being judged by others and possibly become a super spreader or they choose to spend the holidays either alone or with only people in their protective bubble. Either way, it’s creating anxiety and sometimes division in families.”
Going forward, Wagner said she hopes the increased need for counseling will lead to a lessening of the stigma about “seeing a therapist.”
“We are hopeful that the need for mental health services is no longer viewed as a bad thing or as something to hide or be ashamed of,” Wagner said. “Everyone has moments in their lives when they need to feel heard, have a voice, to process thoughts and feelings, to heal from past wounds, and to grow and develop as a person. Even counselors are human and may need to seek mental health services at times. And sadly, many of our therapists at HOPE have experienced the loss of loved ones due to COVID and have felt the pain of this pandemic. No one is alone in this.”
For parents, Wagner recommends taking pressure off themselves and “just play and enjoy the (little) moments,” urging families to “be present” amid the hassles of daily life.
“For each of us, I would suggest making efforts to see the bigger picture, to see this as a moment in time that will be added to our life’s stories—to use this time to discover your strengths and passions, to reconnect with your loved ones in heartfelt ways, to take time to express the thankfulness and specialness of your loved ones, and to just breathe and know that, “this too shall pass,” Wagner said.