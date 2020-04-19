BELOIT - The Memorial Day Parade, which usually spans both Beloit and South Beloit, has been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial Day ceremony held after the parade at East Lawn Cemetery, also has been cancelled, said Steve Mayfield, co-chair of the Memorial Day Parade Committee.
The South Beloit Memorial Day Ceremony, which was planned at the South Beloit American Legion facility on Dorr Road, also is unlikely to take place this year, according to Post Commander Ray Dhom.
Organizers of the parade and the ceremonies will plan the events for next year.
