BELOIT—The meat supply will likely remain stable, according to Hank Bongers, a director of worker safety for the nonprofit North American Meat Institute, a membership organization of meat processing companies.
“There is a slowdown due to employee spacing and manpower, but plants can certainly supply a steady stream of food to the consumer provided there isn’t a lot of panic hoarding,” Bongers said.
Bongers worked as a production supervisor at Frito-Lay in Beloit from 1977 to 1982 and as a senior manager of environment, health and safety at Kerry Americas from 1985 to 2008. He worked as vice president of environment, health and safety at American Foods Group in Green Bay prior to his work for the North American Meat Institute for the past three years.
Members of the North American Meat Institute include 500 meat companies including Hormel, Clemens Foods, Straus Meats, Kenosha Beef and Usinger’s Meats.
Bongers said the meat institute has been actively coordinating employee safety with the USDA, CDC and OSHA through teleconferences. OSHA contacted Bongers for an alliance specifically tied to coronavirus safety.
The meat institute helps meat companies implement safety procedures such as social distancing, putting plexiglass partitions between workers, staggering work times, obtaining personal protective equipment and more. Companies are also taking temperatures at the beginning of shifts, with some doing it as often as mid-shift.
One of the biggest challenges for meat and pork processing companies is how employees often work shoulder to shoulder. Because each large piece of hanging meat is unique and requires different cuts, it’s a process which is not served by automation.
To address it some companies have spaced people apart on the line, although it lowers production. Many companies are providing plastic plexiglass partitions in between the line workers in addition to their personal protective equipment so they are spaced two feet from each other.
Due to the extreme safety measures put in place including social distancing, protective equipment, plexiglass separation and regular temperature checks, Bongers said working in a meat processing plant is as safe as any other business or perhaps even more safe. If there are cases of COVID-19, quarantining those who are sick and other safety measures should prevent mass breakouts, which would slow production further.
