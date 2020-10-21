BELOIT—McNeel Intermediate School, 1524 Frederick St., is finding ways for students to do more hands-on activities and will be getting students and staff together safely for a drive-in movie on Friday.
Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora said the school’s CLC (21st Century Community Learning Centers) Lancer Academy and Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) teams in collaboration with the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) will be offering “Scoob,” the latest Scooby-Doo movie, on an inflatable big screen Friday at 7 p.m. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. in the north parking lot. The event is for McNeel families only.
The outdoor movie follows last spring’s collaboration between BIFF and McNeel where an indoor movie was shown in the gym. On Friday, there will be an FM transmitter so families can tune in via their vehicle radios.
Prior to the showing of the film, some of the staff will remind families how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and give tips on how to support their children or teens if they are self-isolating.
“It’s a reminder of safety protocols and ways to support kids,” Hendrix-Nora said.
Hendrix-Nora said the partnership with BIFF is another way to use resources in the Beloit community to help support students.
McNeel also continues to offer the CLC Lancer Academy after-school program this fall virtually. Classes run from 3:45—6:15 p.m. and incorporate lots of hands-on activities. There are STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) kits kids can assemble as part of a STEM class and a painting class complete with a canvas and paint. The outdoor adventure class gets kids doing activities in their back yards and the physical movement class includes working with jump ropes provided by the school. There is also the opportunity to participate in Girls Scouts and the Girls Who Rock program. McNeel also will be doing its virtual music video production known as Hip Hopping Across the Curriculum where students write a song and work to produce a music video with song and dance.
As part of the hands-on activities, students are able to receive kits and other associated materials from the school.
About 25 to 30% of students participate in the CLC Lancer Academy.