BELOIT—The Beloit area may have reached a plateau in the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as the fight against the virus continues, according to Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
McKevett said he was “cautiously optimistic” as the health system reported no new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from May 15 to May 17.
“That is a good sign. We are cautiously optimistic, but we are ready if it’s not (at a plateau,)” McKevett said. “There were predictions for the peak in our area from April 11 to the end of May. There’s a wide range and we know we will see more cases from the community testing sites.”
McKevett said 12 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Beloit Memorial Hospital’s special treatment wing, with four people on ventilators.
Two patients were removed from ventilators over the weekend, but have yet to be discharged, he said, stressing the hard work of the hospital’s COVID-19 unit physician and critical care nurse team.
The hospital was also approved to administer an additional drug, Remdesivir, with promising results for critically ill patients.
“We are seeing very positive results,” McKevett said. “That’s a testament to the care team. We are proud to say that they provided the top level of care right here in Beloit. They are extremely passionate about providing the best possible care to our patients.”
Elective procedures are once again underway at the health system, while visitor restrictions and companion restrictions remain in place.
As two community testing sites launched last week in Beloit, the health system and city partnered to release a bilingual information campaign focused on Latino and Hispanic residents. As of Monday, 48% of all patients diagnosed with COVID-19 cases in Rock County are of Hispanic or Latino origin, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
“Having that resource is critical to working with everyone in our community to ensure everyone receives the care they need,” McKevett said.
For more information of the health system’s response, visit beloithealthsystem.org/coronavirus-resource-center.
Going forward, McKevett said Beloit’s biggest challenges could come from contact tracing related to increased cases from local testing and how other communities are handling reopening.
“People may be traveling back and forth between here and Lake Geneva,” McKevett said. “That creates a significant challenge from a healthcare perspective, but we continue to stress social distancing, masking where appropriate and proper hand hygiene.”
Rock County and Walworth County have taken decidedly different paths towards reopening, with Rock County issuing an order that mimics the statewide stay-at-home order that was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to be in effect until May 26. Walworth County did not issue a similar order, instead offering businesses a 38-page list with reopening guidelines.
McKevett also offered a strong rebuke to residents who believe the virus is not as deadly as is being reported.
“For subsets of our population, the risk is incredibly real and very serious,” McKevett said. “There’s a large part of our population that will test positive and be asymptomatic. You can spread the virus to that vulnerable population and to them, it could mean life or death.”
