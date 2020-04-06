BELOIT — If a surge in COVID-19 cases hits the Beloit area in the coming weeks, Beloit Health System President Tim McKevett said the health system is in a strong position due to planning and preparation.
Based on data provided to the health system by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Rock County area could see a potential spike in COVID-19 cases by the end of the month or into early May, McKevett said.
“Our community has done a really nice job staying at home and only going out when necessary,” McKevett said, in reference to the Wisconsin and Illinois stay-at-home orders.
If the surge does come, the health system can accommodate 27 intensive care unit patients at a time in a specialized COVID-19 unit that’s been designated to an isolated wing of Beloit Memorial Hospital.
To date, five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, with two people admitted for in-patient care at the hospital before being released following a full recovery. The Beloit Health System has tested 145 people with 121 tests resulting in negative findings. There are 19 pending cases.
Patients who were treated while being admitted to the hospital were given hydroxychloriquine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug, typically used to treat malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, has prompted a heated national debate on administering it in response to COVID-19. Preliminary medical studies have shown it could help prevent COVID-19 from entering cells and possibly treat the virus sooner.
“Our experiences with it so far have been excellent,” McKevett said.
In terms of COVID-19 testing, McKevett said the health system is in the process of setting up testing procedures that would allow for on-site testing with quick 45-minute turnarounds on results, thanks to a partnership with Cepheid by the end of April following recent FDA approval of testing equipment offered by Cepheid.
As for now, testing takes three to five days for results to come back and McKevett said the health system was dealing with testing supply issues, a key issue in the COVID-19 fight that’s plagued hospital systems across the country. All COVID-19 testing through the health system is done at an off-site location on a referral basis.
The same goes for personal protective equipment for health care workers, McKevett said. The health system is working every day to secure needed safety equipment, McKevett said. Part of that effort includes a group purchasing agreement through the Mayo Clinic.
“We’re in an OK position as far as PPE,” McKevett said. “We are tracking it very closely.”
Local companies have pitched in to help, including CCI, Midstates Concrete and the DeLong Co., donating N95 masks.
As guidance from federal authorities comes down regarding wearing any clean cloth covering while in public, McKevett said residents shouldn’t buy up medical mask supplies.
One potential problem caused by the stay-at-home orders is people staying home and not seeking medical care if they are sick or have an accident like a fall.
“Our emergency department volume has decreased,” McKevett said. “We are open and we don’t want people to wait if they are feeling sick or if something else comes up. We’ve had a couple examples of people who have been fearful to get help but the health system is a safe environment, both from a sanitation control perspective and a personal protective equipment perspective.”
Those who are sick are asked to call the health system’s COVID-19 hotline at 800-303-5770 for screening and a medical professional will determine if you should come to the testing site. In an emergency, call 911 and a dispatcher will ask screening questions to alert first responders of the potential risk of COVID-19.
All health system off-site convenient care and urgent care clinics are open, and all walk-in patients seeking medical help are screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms.
“There’s a fine balance from ensuring public safety for shelter-in-place,” McKevett said, adding people should not wait to seek health care. “We don’t want a health problem to turn into something that’s unnecessarily complicated due to waiting.”
Due to the decrease in patients across the health system, McKevett said the health system had “bench strength,” with enough staff with critical care experience to handle a jump in COVID-19 cases. To-date, no health system employee was quarantined due to COVID-19.
“We believe we are well-positioned,” McKevett said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett and Beloit City Manager Lori Luther have agreed to conduct regular interviews with the Beloit Daily News, in order to give Stateline Area citizens the most up-to-date local information pertaining to the coronavirus crisis and related matters. The first interview occurred Monday, but Manager Luther was called away when Tuesday’s election schedule was thrown into question by the political dispute in Madison. The interview continued with Beloit Health System’s leader, as reflected in the story below.
