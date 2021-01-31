BELOIT—The head cook and counselor in the Williams family also happens to be its matriarch.
It’s part of the reason hundreds of relatives descended upon Beloit this weekend as Evelyn Williams prepared to turn 100 on Feb. 1. Her fans gathered to celebrate and compare notes on everything from her peanut brittle to her cinnamon rolls and caramel cakes.
“You would fight for them. Her cinnamon rolls would actually melt in your mouth. She even makes chitterlings look like a delicacy,” said nephew and school psychologist at Merrill and Gaston elementary schools Otha Williams. “Her baking would put Betty Crocker to shame.”
When she calls, the ‘grandkids’ come running,” said her nephew Beloit City Councilor and Rock County Supervisor Kevin Leavy.
Although friends and relatives had planned to honor Evelyn in a birthday drive-by parade as she sat in the vestibule at New Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, the event was cancelled due to the weather. People were encouraged to instead mail cards to her at 1617 Yates Ave., Beloit WI 53511.
Although visitors to see Evelyn came from all parts of the country, most of the large Williams family still live in the Beloit area and they remain close.
“She (Evelyn Williams) is like a magnet. Once you are part of the family, it’s hard to leave,” said nephew Otha Williams.
Evelyn Williams was born in Buena Vista, Mississippi in 1921. With her mother dying when she was 10, Evelyn became the leader of the family at a young age, despite her siblings being split up among various relatives.
She married the late Curtis Williams who would later pass in 1990 after a 50-year-marriage. She and her husband had six children: Adolphus Williams, Paula Williams Leavy, Lossie Williams Davis, Patricia Williams Foster, the late Kenneth Williams and Francine Williams Hinchen. All children had careers including Kenneth Williams who was an actor.
In the 1950 the family moved to Beloit for a better life. Curtis worked at Fairbanks Morse until he retired and Evelyn took a job as a housekeeper at the Hilton Hotel for 37 years. She recalled when guests such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Minnie Pearl and James Arness stayed at the hotel.
Although Evelyn sometimes had to work on Sundays, she always made sure the kids got to church. The family belonged to New Zion Baptist Church for 50 years and joined Emmanuel 15 years ago. She loved to dress up in hats and dresses, perhaps because they were hard to come by in her earlier days. She sang at church and was an avid fundraiser for the former Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC).
Williams would go on to have 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 41 great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren.
Leavy recalled going to her house every Friday for fish and spaghetti and spending all the big holidays with her.
“As the family grew, we had to take her furniture out and put in the porch to fit all of us in a two-story house for years. She found time to shop for everybody no matter how many ‘grandkids’ she had,” Leavy said.
Leavy said she baked, babysat and was always a woman of wisdom.
“You can go to her and ask her anything. She has strong faith and gives good advice,” he said.
“She’s a beautiful woman. She tells it like it is,” said friend of 55 years Alberta Francis.
The two still enjoy long talks, including Evelyn teaching Alberta how to make jelly and chow-chow.
Niece Barb Hickman said Evelyn became a mother figure when her own mother passed.
“Her memory is outstanding, and she is a great historian,” Hickman added. “She’s the oldest on both sides of our family that have lived to be a 100, and we are very proud of her. “
“She treated everybody fairly and went out of her way to do things for people,” said her daughter Patricia Williams Foster.
Foster said her mother is still going strong after a surgery following a fall. Her mother is staying with her and is busy with board games and reading when not at church or with family. In addition to reading devotionals and Bible scriptures, since Christmas she has read “Joe Biden” and is currently reading “Barack Obama-A Promised Land.”
Evelyn Williams said she’s had a good life, and said her children didn’t give her many problems. She lived clean but ate what she wanted. She didn’t go to the doctor until later in life and didn’t know what cholesterol was.
For Otha Williams, his aunt is about as irreplaceable as her cinnamon rolls.
“She tried teaching me to make cinnamon rolls. I couldn’t get them down. I think it has something to do with her TLC (tender, loving care). Those are ingredients you can’t duplicate.”