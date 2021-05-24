BELOIT—Due to an abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of those most vulnerable, masking at all Beloit Health System (BHS) locations is required.
In following the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines, masking in health care settings is recommended.
“In an effort to safeguard those who need it the most, and for those not fully vaccinated, Beloit Health System remains a masking environment,” commented Tim McKevett, President/CEO.
All staff, patients and visitors must wear a facemask at all locations, at all times. The CDC states that health care facilities should continue to refer to CDC’s infection prevention and control guidance.