The statewide mask mandate in Illinois is set to end on Monday, with Gov. JB Pritzker poised to cancel the requirement in most places following an unsuccessful legal fight to preserve the order.
Masks still will be required on public transportation, in health care settings and at day care facilities. Private businesses can still require masks for customers.
Last week, the Illinois Supreme Court denied Pritzker’s appeal of a state court ruling that placed a temporary restraining order on mask requirements. In the ruling, the state’s highest court vacated the restraining order that was issued in Sangamon County Circuit Court that would allow Pritzker to issue further mask mandate requirements in the future, if needed.
The statewide mask mandate was challenged in around 170 of the state’s 853 school districts.
The end of the fight over mass masking in Illinois comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask guidance that advised masking was only needed in counties where health care systems were highly strained with a new metric known as “COVID-19 Community Levels.” The new measurement tool determines risk through hospital bed usage, hospital admissions and overall new cases.
Under the new CDC metric, Rock County is listed as having “Medium” risk and Winnebago County, Illinois is seen as “Low” risk.
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, Rock County reported 198 new cases and a test positivity rate of 7.9% and 15 additional coronavirus-related hospitalizations, CDC data shows. New cases dropped 48% and the test positivity rate fell 5.5% from the previous seven-day reporting period.
In Wisconsin between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, 6,079 new cases and 188 virus-related deaths were reported as the statewide test positivity rate ranged between 5% and 7.9%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 324 new cases were reported between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25 as the test positivity rate was 4%. Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, cases dropped 52.7% and the test positivity rate decreased 1.1%. New hospital admissions also dropped 52.8% in the county.
In Illinois in that time period, 13,028 new cases and 432 virus-related deaths as the test positivity rate fell below 3%.