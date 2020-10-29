BELOIT — Need a hat? ‘Looming’ lady Diana Rice has you covered.
Rice is offering handmade winter hats via her yard at 1520 White Ave. She strings them up in a clothesline each morning before tucking them inside once the sun goes down.
Visitors from all over the city arrive yard-side to select the latest styles ranging from Packers and Bears colors to bright neon coverings. She has sizes from preemie baby up to adult. To keep them soft, she incorporates baby yarn, even for the “big kid” hats
“I enjoy giving and giving to others,” Rice said.
Her neighbor, Whitney Newell, had brought her sons, Ny’zier Hyde, 8, and Martez Earl, 6, to select a hat much to their delight. Ny’zier said blue was his favorite color.
Newell said she often makes referrals to others seeking hats. She’s been thrilled with having Rice as a neighbor.
She not only gives away hats, but bakes homemade apple cider donuts and other pastries to share with visitors.
“She’s a sweet lady,” Newell said.
Rice said it’s a tight neighborhood along White Avenue, with people looking out for each other.
Rice said she learned looming about three years ago after seeing a video of an 89-year-old man doing it.
“If he could do it, so could I,” she said. “I just picked it up and away I went.”
For a couple years she donated hats to the Salvation Army.
“I know a lot of people that can use them,” Rice said.
She came up with the idea for stringing a clothesline via her lawn arch this year which has been a big hit.
She often sees people “shopping” via her perch in her computer room. She received her first donation of $5 in her mailbox which was much appreciated as her yarn costs can add up. She will accept yarn donations if anyone has some to keep up her stock.
As of Thursday Rice had 42 hats hanging outside and an arsenal of 50 more in the house. She perfected her art so she can make a hat per half an hour, or 15 minutes for a baby hat.
Rice said she learned from her grandma, that if one has “extras” they should give it away.