11:30 a.m.
At the Beloit Public Library, a voter reported that an election official informed voters waiting in line that they needed to follow proper social distancing requirements while waiting in line.
This story was updated to reflect coverage at polling places as of 10:30 a.m.
BELOIT - Beloit voters and election officials say the voting process is still going smoothly as residents continue to cast ballots across the city.
At Central Christian Church, election chief Ana Kelly said the polling place saw a line early but the late morning lull gave poll workers time to prepare for the coming afternoon rush.
"We're ready for the lines again tonight," Kelly said. "It's been steadily busy all day. We're hoping for the best and it's been calm."
Election official Scott Miller, of Beloit, is a retired U.S. Marine veteran and said assisting with voting was just another way he could help his fellow Americans. Tuesday marked the first-ever election Miller worked as a volunteer.
"I just thought this was a pivotal election," Miller said. "Considering that I don't work, I knew I wanted to help people in any way I could. The training was great and very informative. So far today everyone has been kind and courteous. Everyone's doing what they need to do."
Voters at Central Christian were all wearing masks and adhering to social distancing requirements put in place to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Between each voter, an election official would wipe down the voting booth to disinfect the private space.
William Klobucar, 20, of Beloit, said this was his first time ever casting a ballot in a general election.
"It was pretty exciting, actually," Klobucar said. "It's something I have always wanted to do. I've always talked about it with my family and it's always been important. It's important."
Jessa Brockmiller, of Beloit, said she found Tuesday's voting process to be easy.
"Everyone was really friendly and helped explain things. This is just one of the things you have to do. It's your responsibility to help shape the country," Brockmiller said.
Polls opening 7 a.m.
Long voting lines were already forming at 7 a.m. Tuesday. At the Beloit Public Library a line of voters stretched outside of the building and wound around close to the nearby Beloit Area Community Health Center.
Those in line remained peaceful and all were wearing masks as poll workers and lots of hand sanitizer awaited them inside.
Poll workers including Kevin Leavy were helping people register to vote if necessary and to round up their ballots.
Those in line said voting was worth the wait.
“It’s really important to get out and vote,” Michael Ward said.
Ward said he had waited to do in-person voting on Tuesday due to his work schedule.
He said this was an important election because of the topics under discussion.
Jason Congin of Beloit said he had been busy and waited until election day. He said it felt like any other election day, with the exception of having to wear masks. He said he would be glad when it was over and that he generally keeps his politics to himself.
Warren Lee Smith, said the election took on extra importance because of what is one the line.
“It’s either freedom or tyranny to me,” he said. “It’s either someone competent or incompetent and if you’ve watched the other guy on TV, you know will understand.”
About 73 people were in line to vote at the Town Hall in the Town of Beloit around 7:15 a.m.
"I didn't think this many people were going to come early," said Daniel Marx, who joined the line of voters.
In Afton, a line was forming outside the Town of Rock Town Hall.
"This will go down as the biggest election in history," said Tracie Connell, who was outside town hall around 8:30 a.m.
About 35 to 40 people were lined up outside Didier Hall in South Beloit Tuesday morning just before polls opened at 6 a.m.
Howard C. Barber was standing in line with his daughter, Laila Barber, who was there to vote for the first time.
"I'm going to show her the ropes," Howard Barber said with a laugh.
Howard Barber was a little surprised by the number of people who showed up so early to vote.
"This is only the second time I have ever seen a line," he said. But he decided it was worth waiting in line. "I think it is real important to get out and vote."
A few steps ahead of the father and daughter voters was D.J. Barber (no relation to the other Barbers) who also felt it was important to vote. He said he didn't vote by mail because he is more comfortable voting in person.
"I like voting in person. It's the way I have always done it.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Illinois today (election day) and from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in Wisconsin.