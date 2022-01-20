JANESVILLE—As COVID-19 case numbers remain high due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, the Rock County Public Health Department estimates the surge could begin to show signs of slowing down in the weeks ahead.
Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said while the health department can’t pinpoint exactly when the peak of the omicron wave will come, he did confirm that recent public health modeling shows the surge could crest by the end of January.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 reached a pandemic high earlier this month, but on Thursday Zupan noted that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down to 46 inpatient treatments from a high of 77 on Jan. 14.
“I am hopeful that these trends will continue,” Zupan said.
Zupan said Rock County was averaging around 450 new cases per day over the last week along with 120 new probable cases being identified per day over that same time period. A total of 6,800 cases remain active in Rock County as of Thursday, Zupan reported.
Over the last week, seven people died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total deaths since the pandemic began to 275.
While approximately 59% of Rock County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, far fewer people have received a booster dose.
A total of around 28% of Rock County residents have received an additional dose of protection against the virus since boosters began to be offered to the general public.
To further support convenient and accessible testing for all, the health department announced a partnership with Summit Clinical Laboratories to host a new PCR COVID-19 testing site in Janesville at 3530 N. County Highway F starting on Monday.
Walk-in and by-appointment testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.—11 a.m. Patients should bring along ID and, if insured, insurance or Medicare cards. COVID-19 testing will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who is having symptoms or thinks they have been exposed.
For faster service, clients wishing to test at the new Summit Clinical Laboratories Janesville testing site may pre-register with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID Connect website at www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If you need an RT-PCR test required for travel, Summit Clinical Laboratories requests people let them know before registering.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows in the last week Rock County reported 3,900 new cases and a test positivity rate of 31.9% in that seven-day timeframe. Across Wisconsin, 166,057 new cases and 228 virus-related deaths have been reported over the last seven days as the state recorded a test positivity rate of greater than 25%. In Winnebago County, Illinois, the CDC reports the county recorded 5,656 new cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths in the last seven days and a test positivity rate of 23.7% in that time period. Across Illinois, 194,603 new cases and 823 virus-related deaths have been reported in the last seven days as the state saw a test positivity rate between 15 and 19.9% in that time.