CLINTON—Those at Country Pride Meats, 109 Church St., are eager to support “Save our local AG kids...Now!!, a new program to get more youth exposed to the meat processing trades.
The small business has experienced a worker shortage for the past two years. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it put increased demands on the business, according to Kathy Collins, who owns the business with her husband, Jeff, and works alongside her sons, Jon and Jake Collins.
“Normally at this time of year we are booking ahead six months. We are 18 months out right now. The calves are just being born now, and farmers are already scheduling them to be brought in,” Jake Collins said.
“Hogs not even born yet are being scheduled for processing,” Kathy Collins said.
To help with the shortage, Kathy Collins said she hopes more people consider a job in meat cutting. At a small business such as Country Pride Meats, there is a lot of variety with different orders each day and a wide variety of tasks to perform such as making brats or sausage. The job pays around $15 to $20 an hour, with extreme job security.
“Get paid to work, learn on the job and have guaranteed work,” Kathy Collins said.
“You don’t have to get into student loan debt,” Jake Collins said. “And it’s an essential business.”
The Collins family started their business in March of 2009 as an addition to their farm south of the village. Kathy Collins said the business was a welcome income stream as she and her husband were raising five children.
Country Pride Meats began offering custom processing for area farmers of beef, hogs and lamb after the Collins family saw a shortage of local processing options.
“Every day is just a little bit different, you are not standing on the line doing the same thing. We are a small plant so it’s a nice and friendly atmosphere to work at,” Kathy Collins said.
Today the business has around 18 employees, including full and part-timers. However, there are only four meat cutters and six are needed. It’s put added strain on the existing cutters such as Jon and Jake Collins who are working 60 hours a week.
Jon and Jake Collins said they learned the trade on the job from coworkers. They also attended a UW Madison farm and industry short course and took 10 classes over two years through the master meat crafter training program. Although they were able to get an education in the trade, they said it’s something that is difficult to teach from a text book and requires hands-on practice. A few years back, they said, there were more semi-retired cutters who in the last year have fully retired making the shortage more noticeable.
“Since we opened in 2009, I can think of 10 places that have stopped slaughter or custom processing because they can’t find the help,” Jon Collins said.
When COVID-19 struck, the business became even more backlogged for processing. Farmers who were selling one or two orders of beef to friends per year, for example would increase to up to six orders. As people saw grocery store shortages, they began flocking to local farmers who turned to area meat processors.
“Customers from an hour away are calling,” Jake Collins said. “One farmer hauled beef to be processed three hours away.”
Kathy Collins said she’s glad COVID-19 is awakening people to where their food comes from and that more people are seeking their products. However, she also wants more meat cutters to help handle the increased business demands.
She said it’s a great job for someone who likes a physical job and who doesn’t want to sit behind a desk all day.
“There have to be some replacement workers and a backup plan,” Jon Collins said.
