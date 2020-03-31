Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported at jails in Illinois and Wisconsin, but locally in Winnebago and Rock counties, county law enforcement agencies say currently no jail staff or inmates have tested positive for the virus.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that four deputies tested positive for COVID-19. Two inmates at the Dane County Jail where the deputies were assigned, also had tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release that the deputies and inmates both were either housed or working in two west wings of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Madison.
Rock County Chief Deputy Craig Strouse said as of Tuesday no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Rock County jail. Also no corrections staff have reported sickness due to possible COVID-19 symptoms.
The jail introduced measures earlier in March that limits movement of new detainees at the jail, along with new screening procedures.
Multiple detainees were isolated from the general population due to flu-like symptoms in mid-March, with one detainee being hospitalized and testing positive for Influenza A, Strouse said.
To-date no jail staff, deputies or detainees had been tested for COVID-19.
New detainees are held in a specific part of the jail and movement is restricted during a 14-day quarantine period.
“Each section of the jail has a common area, but we are not moving inmates around,” Strouse said. “So far none appear sick and we are really cautious with new detainees.”
The jail has two negative pressure detention cells at the jail, along with a section of the jail cleaned out and prepared in the event of a possible spike in potential sick detainees.
During housing unit checks, jail staff are given personal protective equipment including surgical masks and gloves to prevent against getting sick. Preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 or other maladies like influenza led the jail to implement a new staffing model, with command staff rotating on a 14-day period of working remotely.
“Each division took a different approach, but we are all doing what we can to make sure that if someone gets sick, we aren’t all going to be sick at the same time,” Strouse said. “Deputies are also social distancing, along with corrections staff.”
The jail’s population has also deflated, from around 400 detainees to currently 250 that’s due to a case-by-case review of records for those held at the jail in conjunction with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and members of the Rock County Circuit Court judiciary.
Strouse added that jail staff and deputies were coping under the stress of the virus, and commended the work of Rock County’s joint emergency management efforts in assisting first responders.
“We’re in good shape,” Strouse said. “I’m concerned for staff at the sheriff’s office and the jail, but more so for society as a whole. We deal with stressful situations all the time. Our staff is in great shape. At the end of the day, a segment of the population is going to get sick. This virus does not discriminate.”
Across the border in Illinois, the Cook County jail reported that 134 detainees tested positive for COVID-19, including 20 jail staff, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tested one detainee for COVID-19, with the test result coming back negative, said Winnebago County Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek. No jail staff have been tested, he added.
Currently, no inmates in the jail are isolated due to suspected COVID-19 symptoms, with the jail population at 595. In early March, the population was 740, Ciganek said.
In line with decreasing the jail’s population, CIganek said the jail “has plenty of space to allow for social distancing.”
“We have taken steps, including educating the inmates about social distancing and we have correctional officers reminding detainees when they are not following social distancing rules,” Ciganek said.
Ciganek said the jail was screening new detainees along Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“We are also screening everyone that enters the jail, including staff, for symptoms which includes taking their temperature,” Ciganek said. “We are very concerned about our deputies and our correction officers contracting COVID-19. Keeping our staff, their families, our community and those being housed in the jail safe is our highest priority.”
