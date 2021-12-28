Public health authorities in Rock and Winnebago counties said they are aware of the new federal public health guidance shortening the isolation and quarantine times for some people with COVID-19, but they have not yet adopted the new guidelines.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The change stems from science demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after, the CDC statement reads.
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”.
For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose, and have not yet received a booster dose, the CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, an exposed person should wear a mask for 10 days around others if unable to quarantine. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has not adopted the CDC recommendation. Due to this, the Rock County Public Health Department continues to recommend 10 days of isolation for people with COVID-19 and 14 days of quarantine for those who have been exposed and are not yet fully vaccinated.
“If and when DHS adopts the CDC recommendation to shorten the time for isolation and quarantine, Rock County will follow suit. Based on community spread, it is recommended that everyone continue to wear masks when around other people,” said Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the health department would be following the guidance adopted by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
“This pandemic is continuing to evolve and health officials review the available information in real time to implement the most effective and least restrictive strategies to protect the public’s health,” Martell said.
As of Tuesday, 24,571 cases and 250 deaths have been reported in Rock County as an estimated 2,336 cases remain active, health department data shows. In the last seven days, Rock County has reported an average of 427 new cases per 100,000 residents. A total of 56.8% of Rock County residents are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County over the last seven days, an average of 415 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported, with a test positivity rate of 10.6% as 54.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, per IDPH.
Also on Tuesday, IDPH announced it will begin sending text messages to those who test positive for COVID-19. The text will also include a link to guidance on quarantine/isolation, possible treatments, and close contact notification. Public health officials will prioritize case investigations for individuals who are 65 years and older and are at higher risk of severe illness, per CDC guidelines.