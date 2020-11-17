Normally, the death rate for flu in Rock County is 2.5 per 100,000 people. The death rate for COVID-19 is 36.8 per 100,000 people.
It’s part of the reason health officials are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, frequent handwashing and flu vaccinations. Getting the two conditions together—COVID-19 and influenza—could be extremely dangerous, according to Rock County Public Department Epidemiologist Nicholas Zupan.
With growing cases of COVID-19, hospitals reaching capacity and the potential to have both COVID-19 and influenza, health officials say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.
“We have not had a documented flu case in Rock County yet, but it still could be a risk,” Zupan said.
There have been seven confirmed cases of influenza recorded this season in Wisconsin, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Oct. 31 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
According to the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department report ending on Nov. 7, the most recent data available, there have been five cases of influenza in Winnebago County.
Influenza can arrive as early as October or into November.
“We start to see cases ramp up in December, January and February,” Zupan said. “By March, we see the most flu activity.”
Influenza is expected to be lower this year thanks to precautionary measures for COVID-19 and increased flu vaccination rates. As of Tuesday, 28.5% of Rock County residents had received flu shots compared to last year’s 20-25%.
Both Illinois and Wisconsin have below baseline cases of flu. The only midwestern state with moderate levels of flu is Iowa.
“The risk of flu is very low based on precautions people are taking with respect to COVID-19. There is less spread of flu than we’ve seen in previous years,” Zupan said.
In 2019-2020, 42% of Wisconsinites received one or more flu vaccinations during the season. As of this week it’s 30%, which is 4% higher than this time last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The same precautions against COVID-19 can protect against the flu—wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and not getting together with people outside the household in addition to social distancing, Zupan said.
Beloit Health System hosted its community flu shots in October and early November and they have concluded, according to Manager of Marketing and Community Relations Megan Goggin.
Zupan said people can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers.
Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC), 74 Eclipse Boulevard, has a “Drive-Through Flu Clinic” operating Monday through Friday by appointment only. Adult and children doses are available as well as Flu Mist. For more information people can call BACHC 608-361-0311.
People can also find a flu shot by visiting: https://vaccinefinder.org/