Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 175 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Rock County, 13,548 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 3,627 second-doses, health department data states. Across Wisconsin, a total of 551,963 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 26, the last day state vaccination data was updated.
A total of 13,793 cases and 144 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 68,903 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,101 recoveries as an estimated 548 active cases remain in the county.
As of Monday, 16% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 5.4%.
A total of 17 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Monday, down from 24 in-patient admissions on Jan. 29 when the report was last updated.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 174 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 24, health department data for municipalities shows.
In Beloit, 62 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Jan. 24, bringing the citywide total to 4,632 cases. A total of 21,998 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,395 residents have recovered, an increase of 230 negative tests and 113 recoveries since last week.
The top age group contracting the virus in Beloit was ages 25 to 34—17%, according to the latest data.
In Janesville, 112 cases were reported since Jan. 24, as 5,871 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 30,311 negative tests have been reported as 5,577 people have recovered, an increase of 469 negative tests and 151 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 25 to 34—18% and ages 15 to 24— 18%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 427 cases; Edgerton reported 884 cases; Evansville reported 630 cases; Milton reported 830 cases and there were 547 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 38,020 cases and 251 deaths; Green County reported 2,737 cases and 13 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,590 cases and 118 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 750 cases and eight deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 543,165 cases and 5,897 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 39 admissions on Monday as 24,337 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.5% as an estimated 18,278 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 60 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 27,291 cases and 401 deaths.
In Winnebago County, a total of 19,356 vaccines have been administered, representing 2.28% of the county’s overall population, per IDPH data. Statewide, a total of 996,410 vaccine doses have been administered across Illinois.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,724 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,853 cases and 102 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,807 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,759 cases and 64 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,312 cases and 16 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,128,613 cases and 19,259 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 4.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.