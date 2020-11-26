The Rock County COVID-19 positivity rate dropped on Thursday along with the number of people hospitalized in the county and those testing positive.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 8,863 cases and 74 deaths.
The health department estimates 57,141 people have tested negative and 6,482 people have recovered. There were 2,307 active cases in the county as of Thursday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 7% on Thursday, down from 29% the previous day. There were 54 hospitalized in the county, down from 74 from Nov. 18.
Dane County reported 27,120 cases and 83 deaths; Green County reported 1,640 cases and 6 deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,685 cases and 50 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 5,095 new cases and 62 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 374,537 cases and 3,240 deaths, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports. As of Thursday, 296,577 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 74,658 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day, bringing the countywide total to 18,330 cases and 236 deaths.
Boone County reported a total of 3,761 cases and 32 deaths; DeKalb County reported 4,808 cases and 46 deaths; McHenry County reported 13,788 cases and 149 deaths; Ogle County reported 2,752 cases and 33 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,378 cases and 29 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 131 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 697,489 cases, including 11,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Across the United States, there have been 12,498,734 COVID-19 cases reported and 259,005 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.