JANESVILLE—Multiple Rock County businesses are stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning normal operations to produce items needed in the fight against the virus that’s killed over 40,000 people around the world, including over 3,600 Americans.
Businesses big and small are shifting operations to help provide things from personal protective equipment to hand sanitizers and surface cleaning supplies for essential industries including health care systems and first responders.
In Beloit, the Ecolab facility produces dispenser equipment for the company’s line of soaps and sanitizer products, said Ecolab Global Communications Director Roman Blahoski.
Blahoski said global demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectants “has increased three to 15 times over normal volumes.”
“Our manufacturing plants throughout the world are running at full capacity to help meet customer demand,” Blahoski said.
Janesville-based Simply Solutions, a health and beauty supply firm, usually focuses on production of CBD products from hemp, including lotions and various balms.
Simply Solutions Chief Operating Officer Mark Schweiger said the company started producing two types of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved hand sanitizers after being contacted by Rock County health care providers less than two weeks ago.
Schweiger said the switch to producing hand sanitizers wouldn’t have been possible without the supply of ethanol, a key ingredient needed in making the product, provided by Milton-based United Ethanol.
“We’ve shifted temporarily from CBD to hand sanitizer production,” Schweiger said. “If we have the opportunity to help, we are going to do that. That’s what business should be all about. We’re thankful for that opportunity to step in.”
The disruption due to COVID-19 has drastically impacted bars and restaurants across the country, with both Wisconsin and Illinois issuing orders that restrict establishments to carryout and delivery only.
DeVere Chemical out of Janesville works with hundreds of local businesses offering things like surface cleaning supplies and warewashing equipment. DeVere President Randy Stevenson said the company is working directly with businesses impacted by the disruption by offering equipment on leases without requiring immediate payment temporarily.
The company already had produced hand sanitizers for companies like Walgreens, CVS and Kroger, with a cleaning product line specifically approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that is shown to kill the family of coronaviruses, Stevenson said.
“Demand went crazy,” Stevenson added. “We’ve ramped up production and transitioned to making products that may have not been the primary focus in the past.”
DeVere also brought on additional temporary workers to accommodate demand, and partnered with Rockford,Illinois-based Viking Chemical in Rockford to coordinate operations.
“We want to make sure people are safe and have what they need to do their jobs,” Stevenson said. “We are happy to do this.”
Products for both Simply Solutions and DeVere Chemical are available to municipalities and businesses but not for individual sales to customers.
Last week, Janesville plastic packaging manufacturer Prent Corp. learned that Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville had a shortage of personal protective gear it needs to respond to the worsening coronavirus crisis. The shortfall includes plastic protective face shields—the see-through, wraparound barriers hospital staff are now wearing to guard themselves against disease as they treat patients.
Just a few hours after Prent officials learned of the shortage, Prent’s product designers—engineers more used to designing plastic packaging for medical devices and supplies—drew up and produced a prototype protective face shield designed for doctors, medical workers and first responders.
Prent Vice President Joe Pregont II said he has never seen employees at Prent and its Janesville sister company, GOEX, pivot faster to design, manufacture and ship an all-new product.
“I have not experienced anything this close to home, where it is impacting our direct community. Literally, it’s people I know who are needing to use these face shields. One is a neighbor of mine, a firefighter,” Pregont said. “Seeing that direct impact this close to home is something new. It makes us want to push harder to get things done fast.”
The face shields made by Prent are now being sent to first responders in Rock County, including the Beloit Fire Department.
Monterey Mills announced on its website this week that it has partnered with another Wisconsin company, Elder Flag, to produce cloth barrier masks that healthcare workers and others can use as they treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
The two companies have produced enough new masks to supply one Wisconsin regional health care system with an initial 20,000 masks, which Monterey Mills says are washable and reusable.
Additional reporting provided by Adams Publishing Group reporter Neil Johnson.
