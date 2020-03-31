BELOIT—The disruption caused by the coronavirus/COVID-19 may have canceled local events promoting U.S. Census participation, but Stateline Area residents are still responding to Census queries, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Beloit, there’s a 29.9% response rate for residents who already have completed the census. That tracks close to the 30% state average for Wisconsin.
Janesville’s response rate is slightly higher at 32.8%, while Rock County is also at a 32.8% cumulative response rate.
Census questionnaires can be completed online, by phone or by mail. This year is the first time the questionnaire has been offered online. At stake is over $675 billion in federal aid that’s distributed to communities and human service groups across the country, along with the updated population data driving redistricting for representation in Congress.
For most individuals it will take less than five minutes to fill out, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard, who handles outreach for the city’s complete count census committee.
“That response rate is promising given that we’ve had to dial back our in-person event promotion of the census,” Millard said. “It’s really important that people take it. You’re helping out the rest of the community when you take it at home, both for what it means in terms of aid, but also during this time of disruption.”
Events planned for Grinnell Hall Senior Center and at Beloit City Hall were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and measures to provide information to residents during voting ahead of the April 7 spring primary election was curtailed.
“We are trying to minimize potential exposure to city volunteers and to keep residents safe,” Millard said.
Another key facility used by those without internet access is the Beloit Public Library. With the library closed during the public health emergency, Millard said residents without internet access should consider filling out the census via phone by calling 844-330-2020.
The response rate in Illinois currently lags behind Wisconsin at 26.6% for the state, with local communities coming in above the Illinois average.
Rockton reported a 38.1% response rate followed by 30.6% for Roscoe and South Beloit at 27.4%.
Winnebago County, Illinois has a current response rate of 29.2%.
The Census Bureau announced on March 20 it was extending the deadline for the final count of the 2020 census by two weeks. The census had been scheduled to stop at the end o July, but the new deadline will be extended to mid-August.
Most homes in the country were able to begin taking the census in mid-March. As of March 23, 19% of households in the U.S. had responded to the census.
Information about the 2020 Census can be found at 2020census.gov. To visit the City of Beloit’s census informational page, visit Beloitwi.gov/beloitcounts.
Data cited in this article was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau and references data as of March 23, the most recent figures available.
