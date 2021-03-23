BELOIT—Several layers of inspiration are behind Earth to Clark’s new song “Growing Wings.”
When the song and its accompanying music video was released on March 20, the first day of spring, it was a compilation of images from band members Adam and Ariana Gasser’s family as well as the community they love. The Gassers began writing the single while their then 6-year-old daughter Raelynn Gasser was in the hospital with a collapsed lung due to severe pneumonia in 2019.
“We almost lost her,” Gasser said.
After Raelynn’s health returned, they continued writing songs and started planning a toy drive to help other families.
“Over the course of that time we received so many gifts and so many toys for Raelynn and for our other children. We were inspired and wanted to show our gratitude. The gift at the children’s hospital made the time easier for us,” Gasser said. “We wanted to be able to do that for other children potentially going through a hard time.”
Earth to Clark went on to hold a Toys for Tots toy collection in December 2019 at Grand Avenue Pub. Toys were delivered to the Salvation Army. The music video of “Growing Wings” includes clips of the Gasser family’s special moments as well as Beloiters hauling in their toys.
“The video itself shows people that are attending the toy drive,” Gasser said. “Everyone in the video is local. The last scene of the music video is a band member delivering the box of toys to the Salvation Army.”
Other clips are of Gasser’s son taking his first bike ride and his mom holding his new baby.
“It’s personal and family oriented,” he said.
Earth to Clark, which consists of guitarist and vocalist Adam Gasser, his wife and vocalist Ariana Gasser; drummer Mark Atkinson and bass player Blaine Weber, plays funk, reggae, hip hop and more. Founded six years ago, the band plays positive and uplifting music dealing with social issues. Their new hit single released on March 20 called “Growing Wings” is about growth and transformation.
“We are releasing it on the first day of spring because we are growing wings, like caterpillars to butterflies,” Gasser said.
Their extended play album with a total of five tunes continues the theme of growth and transformation. An extended play release is in between a single and full-length album.
2020 has been challenging for the band which only performed one time after being accustomed to performing at 100 shows a year.
Earth to Clark is working to get its positive music back to audiences.
On April 17, Earth To Clark is planning to hold a professional live stream event at The Castle with limited capacity and safety precautions. It will mark it’s first show since the pandemic. It’s full album officially comes out the previous day on April 16.
The song can be viewed on YouTube starting March 30 at https://youtu.be/WElVaRbTZhg.
People can buy the extended play off the website earthtoclark.com or https://earthtoclark.bandcamp.com.