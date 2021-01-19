BELOIT — Enrollment for The Lincoln Academy will run from Feb. 1-28, according to CEO Kristi Cole.
The application period will be available online on Feb. 1 at thelincolnacademy.com. Parents can apply in person Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Lincoln Academy office located at 55 Eclipse Center.
An enrollment fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eclipse Center with staff to answer questions and a Spanish interpreter. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Registration is required and can be arranged by contacting Jen Tropp at jtropp@hendricksholing.com or 608-473-0246.
If more applications are received than there are seats available for each grade level, a public random lottery will be held on March 8.
The event will be broadcast to the public virtually.
The Lincoln Academy will accept any student including those who are English language learners, kids with special needs or disabilities and staffing needs could be amended based upon the needs of students who are randomly selected in the lottery.
Applications will continue to be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis following the application period to fill any remaining seats or to be placed on the waiting list.
In its first year the school will accept K4 through second graders and sixth through ninth graders.
Parents who want to learn more are encouraged to visit the website at TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com.
Cole said those at the school anticipate a waiting list, and have heard interest expressed from roughly 400 families, some of which may have multiple children.