BELOIT—Beloit Public Library staff members were busy on Monday, the first day of curbside pickup.
Staff were fielding more than 100 messages left over the weekend regarding book holds and getting materials ushered safely in and out of the library.
Beloit Public Library now offers contactless, curbside pickup of materials from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Materials will be limited to items available through the Beloit catalog and will be offered by appointment only. The holds system was reopened on Sunday morning to accommodate new requests. People were asked to limit requests to five items. The library may increase the amount of allowable materials as time goes on.
In order to pick up materials, patrons will need to place a hold on the items they would like.
This can be done online through one’s account at www.beloitlibrary.org or by emailing pserve@beloitlibrary.org or by phone at 608-364-2905.
Library Services Specialist Matt Howe said there were 20 packages scheduled to go out Monday for pickup, with many more in the coming days after staff caught up on the 100 plus messages.
Tammy Breitweiser of Beloit, a Robinson Elementary kindergarten teacher, was awaiting her first curbside pickup of books. Breitweiser said she likes to read a variety of short stories as she is a writer of them. Although she had been reading some online materials, she said there’s nothing like a physical book in one’s hands.
“I read faster on the Kindle, but I might not comprehend as much,” Breitweiser said.
Library staff began returning last week to prepare for curbside pickup. During the previous weeks, while staff members were at home they were able to catch up on more than 1,200 hours of online education.
By Monday morning the book drop was already overflowing with returns after only an hour of the drop being open. Although books are not due until June 9, Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell said people prefer to get their books back sooner to avoid misplacing them.
Mitchell explained how the Coronavirus can stay on paper for 24 hours and plastic for 72 hours. Because books sometimes contain some plastic in their covers, books will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before going back onto the floor. Library staff have been working with other libraries which opened curbside pickup earlier to learn best practices for safety and efficiency.
This week staff will also be busy continuing to affix the new checkout tags on materials. The new tags will allow patrons to check out a stack of books at once on the self-serve checkout device.
About one third of the tags have been placed on materials. Mitchell said the library doors being currently closed is helping staff get all the materials tagged quicker. Once the library reopens all materials will be ready. Under the new system, there will be less touching of the books and more self-serve thanks to the new system.
“The fewer touches the better,” Mitchell said.
The library is already setting out masks and hand sanitizer for the public when it reopens to the public.
Mitchell said library staff are preparing for an influx of patrons once the library opens. Many people who may have lost the internet due to job losses will need to use the computer lab and get help with resumes and filing for unemployment.
