The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Beloit and of Janesville will present a virtual event in lieu of its annual fundraising luncheon which will focus on restoring trust in the voting process.
Its fundraiser, titled the “Annual Forward Together—Advancing Democracy” will take place from 10—11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13. There is a suggested donation of $10 in lieu of a registration fee, according to League of Women Voters of Beloit President Susan Adams.
“With the recent unprecedented violent attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election, this topic takes on a new sense of urgency,” Adams said.
Even with the high voter turnout this year, Adams said when LWV members were going door to door they learned many people still feel their vote doesn’t make a difference.
“The number of people who think the election was stolen, or who simply don’t vote because they don’t think it makes a difference prompted us to want to explore that topic some more,” Adams said.
To register for this event, people can go to the LWV Beloit website at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/beloit or LWV Janesville at https://www.lwvjvl.org/ and click on the registration button.
Adams said the League has been doing its luncheon fundraiser since 2012 at area restaurants and a church one year, but had to move online due to COVID-19. In a normal year, the event attracts about 100 people and makes an average of $800 to $1,200. Proceeds raised are split between the Leagues in Beloit and Janesville.
The virtual event will begin with those running for public office or those holding a public office introducing themselves. Anyone interested in this opportunity should sign up with the League as soon as possible.
Following the candidates, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson will speak about election statistics.
After Tollefson, UW Madison Political Science Professor David Canon will talk about the myth of systemic voter fraud and the reality of the integrity of the voting process. He teaches classes and does research on congressional politics, race and politics and election reform.
Canon has taught at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1991. Before that, he taught for five years at Duke University. He received his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota.
The local Leagues fundraiser began as a celebration for Susan B. Anthony’s birthday to honor her efforts to gain the right to vote for women and to recognize the importance of elections in American democracy. Last year the League of Women Voters celebrated its 100th anniversary and the centennial of the 19th amendment.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization established in 1920 that advocates for informed and active participation in government. Adams said the League has been increasing membership thanks to some efforts to get more publicity and increase its social media presence. The Janesville League has 60-65 members and Beloit has 60.