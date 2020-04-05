Stateline Area law enforcement are taking enforcement action to ensure non-essential businesses are closed and are issuing warnings related to both the Wisconsin and Illinois stay-at-home orders.
Businesses in the City of Beloit and City of Janesville have been contacted by both local police departments to close during the disruption, and agencies have informed them of the requirements of the “Safer At Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers, with was a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 health concerns.
Beloit police contacted multiple businesses an explained the order to close certain businesses, while others are considered “essential” and can remain open, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
The department also has put up signs at Beloit parks regarding the order, and all playgrounds are closed at city parks after people were observed not to obeying the rules regarding gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet.
“With the weather being nice, sports like baseball, softball, basketball, football and ultimate Frisbee shouldn’t be played,” Millard said.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said businesses contacted by the sheriff’s office were compliant and no citations have been issued to-date.
In Winnebago County, Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Karner said the sheriff’s office had received citizen complaints regarding the stay-at-home order, but said no action was taken against any local businesses by deputies.
The City of Rockford instructed the Rockford Park District to remove outdoor basketball hoops due to gatherings at local parks.
“It is pathetic that our park district has to remove basketball rims because some won’t do the right thing,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said his department has yet to issue citations or force businesses to close, but said multiple warnings have been given to kids playing basketball in the city.
Both the Wisconsin and Illinois orders allow for people to go outside for walks, runs, hikes and more, but organized outdoor activities are being discouraged due to the potential spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.