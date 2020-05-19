BELOIT—A 42-year-old Latina from Beloit said she was getting tested for COVID-19 at the Telfer Park free testing site on Tuesday after several of her coworkers had tested positive for the virus. She had been experiencing a pounding headache and was wearing sunglasses as she was sensitive to sunlight.
It was difficult to know, the woman said, if her symptoms were from COVID-19 or the growing stress of working in a northern Rock County factory where she said several people per shift are testing positive for the virus.
The woman didn’t give her name and didn’t want to name the factory where she works as she fears not only for her health, but for her job security and ability to support family. However, she said she wanted to share her story to raise awareness of people working in higher-risk environments.
While she said it’s alarming that more of her coworkers are testing positive, she said it’s also concerning that many do not get tested and there could be many more positive cases that could be potentially spreading the virus.
The woman was hoping for a negative test so she could stop worrying.
“I’m doing this for myself,” she said.
The woman’s story isn’t uncommon.
Priscilla Sandoval, a registered nurse at Beloit Health System Emergency Services, said many of her Latino patients are struggling with needing to work even though it puts them at higher risk for COVID-19. Many do not make much money, may not be able to get the stimulus checks and do not know about all the food pantries and other resources available to them.
As of Tuesday, 48% of positive cases in Rock County were Latino, according to information from the Rock County Health Department.
Sandoval said when she works in the emergency room she sees several Latino people with COVID-19 symptoms per shift. Most of them are in their 40s and 50s.
“If they are men, they are the providers for the family and they feel that responsibility to work even if they feel sick,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval said some of the challenges to the Latino community nationwide is a lack of information. Many of the educational materials haven’t been translated into Spanish, and some immigrants aren’t familiar with the Centers for Disease Control.
To share important information with the Latino community, Beloit Health System has created COVID-19 en Español. The Spanish-language series includes educational materials, videos and a presentation by Sandoval. She said she tried to use simple language and graphics to make it more understandable.
Sandoval said she, other nurses and a social worker have used money from their own pockets to drop off groceries, face masks and supplies for those they met in the emergency room who were unable to support themselves once they became ill.
Many of the Latinos Sandoval encounters in the emergency room are working in factories or doing construction work. Some of the Beloit Latinos have gone to other states to work, contracted COVID-19 and returned home.
About half of the Latino patients Sandoval sees are considered critical, as they have waited too long to come in for medical care and might not have been aware of what symptoms to look for. They typically have started off with a cough which after a couple days turned to fatigue and shortness of breath. A headache like the 42-year-woman reported isn’t unusual and may result from dehydration due to vomiting.
In addition to Sandoval’s shifts in the emergency room, she works at the free testing sites in Beloit along with the National Guard. On Tuesday she was answering medical questions in Spanish. The site also featured three additional Spanish language interpreters to assist.
Although the Latinos make up for about half the number of positive cases, Sandoval said less than half of those being tested were Latino. She said many Latino working people labor in 12-hour shifts during the day, which makes it difficult to find the time to get to the free testing.
Sandoval has a long history of helping in the community. Her parents, Moises and Sylvia Sandoval, came to Beloit 22 years ago to work in a Hispanic ministry at Central Christian Church. Sandoval, who was age 9 at the time, said over the years 40 to 50 family members from other parts of the country emigrated to Beloit to join the Gospel ministry her father, a former missionary to needy areas in Mexico, was leading. Today the Sandoval and Cantu family numbers continue to grow in Beloit due to that migration.
Sandoval’s brother, Josue Sandoval, works as a cardiovascular surgical technologist who works in the operating room at Beloit Health System where he translates and helps calm nerves before procedures.
Her parents are still leading the Hispanic ministry at Central Christian, pray and do counseling in Spanish for patients at the health system and assist the School District of Beloit with translations services for grief and family counseling.
In high school, Priscilla Sandoval completed the Blackhawk Technical College CNA Program in 2008 and began at Beloit Health System as a nurses assistant. In 2017 she became a registered nurse.
