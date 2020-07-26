ROSCOE—Kinnikinnick School District plans to begin the school year on Sept. 8 offering families and students a choice between in-person class instruction or remote learning services.
The Kinnikinnick district, which includes the Ledgewood and Kinnikinnick schools as well as Roscoe Middle School, still is working out details of its reopening plan, but it is hoped all plans will be forwarded to families by the end of this month.
“Once we have the details worked out, a Re-Opening Guidebook will be emailed to you with the information you need to make the best decision for your family and provide a deadline to commit to your choice and transportation mode,” a newsletter to parents dated July 17 stated. “We are on target to have this ready by the end of July. We will then use those results to finalize procedures adn to create class lists and bus routes.”
More that 1,000 households in the district responded to a Fall Reopening survey sent out by the Kinnikinnick School District.
The survey found 57.7% of responders preferred in-person learning this fall; 19.8% preferred remote learning; 22.5% responded “other” (hybrid, in-person no mask, unsure); 60.6% responded that bus transportation was needed: 34% indicated that child care would be an issue with remote or blended learning.
With the survey results in mind, the district decided to give families in the district a choice of in-person learning or remote learning.
In-person learning will require students and staff to adhere to safety protocols put forth by the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Everyone attending classes in person will be required to wear cloth or disposable face coverings. No more than 50 individuals will be allowed to gather in one space. Social distancing will be observed, to the extent possible. Symptom screenings and temperature checks before entering the school building will be required.
Increased schoolwide cleaning and disinfection also will be required, the newsletter said.
The newsletter encourages parents to let their children ask questions about the new school year and to explain why face masks will be required.
The newsletter also encourages families to have children practice wearing masks and practice social distancing.
