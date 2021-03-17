BELOIT—United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., will host its kickoff drive-through Greek Night from 5—7 p.m. on Saturday.
There are two more Greek night drive-through events scheduled for Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 22, and more to follow this summer.
“We are back by popular demand. Last fall we sold out at our first event during the first 45 minutes and then added an impromptu event the following Saturday. It was encouraging and why we want to continue offering delicious Greek food on the go,” said co-organizer Savvas Mourtzis.
The gyro sandwiches will be filled with Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce, pork, tomatoes and onions. The Greek salad will be made with homemade vinaigrette, tomatoes, onion, olives and feta.
The sauce will be individually packed with the veggies on the side so people can design and reheat their sandwiches at home.
It’s $5 for the gyro sandwich; $8 for gyro and Greek side salad; $2 for baklava. The event will be held rain or shine.
People should use the entrance on Bluff Street and exit on St. Lawrence Avenue.
The event is designed for community outreach, fellowship and to be a fundraiser. The church will reopen on March 21, a couple Sundays before Easter, according to United Church of Beloit (UCB) Lead Minister Steve Erkel.
“UCB is excited to provide excellent Greek cuisine for the Beloit community, and also to reopen the church building the same weekend for Sunday worship,” Erkel said.
Proceeds raised during Greek Night will go toward the church.
Savvas Mourtzis and his father, Tassos Mourtzis, will be cooking the food together. The Mourtizis are originally from the port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. They are hoping to have a surprise chef when Savvas’s brother Dimitri Mourtsiz arrives from Greece to help this year.
“Dimitri worked at a gyro place before, so he can cook and I can socialize,” Savvas Mourtzis said.
The meat will be marinated for 24 hours prior to cooking with a special blend of spices made by Tasos Mourtzis and then slow cooked.
Greek Night began about five years ago and has grown in popularity. Mourtzis said discussions are underway to have some outdoor dining at the events which are held later this summer.