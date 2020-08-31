BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) has lots of virtual and small-group in-person activities planned to keep kids honing their acting skills this fall. With many extracurricular activities being cancelled, organizers hope to give kids safe opportunities to be social and learn about theater, music and art.
This season kids will be working on five or six one-act shows with small groups of no more than six children wearing face coverings. The one-act plays will be pieced together to be presented in a November online production. Leading up to the production, kids will meet once a week in person and once a week virtually, said KFAD choreographer and board of directors member Samantha Hoppe.
“The shows will run 15 to 20 minutes, which will give our kids a lot more time on stage and on screen,” Hoppe said. “We will record them and share them out with parents and families.”
KFAD is also working on a virtual musical, which will be all online to eliminate in-person singing. It will be shown after Thanksgiving break.
KFAD also has an array of additional Saturday workshops such as dance, acting and more. It’s also offering a hand-chime ensemble instead of singing.
“We are trying to offer a lot of new educational options for kids to use in the future and as the world begins to open up a lot more,” Hoppe said.
Those interested in KFAD may want to attend its in-person registration events on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from noon—7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 3 from 4—8 p.m. at 3 Eclipse Boulevard, a former bank site.
The season will begin Sept. 17.
“We are hoping for 40 to 50 kids,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said fees have been reduced to help families during this difficult time. Students who get together in groups must wear masks and will be socially distant.
KFAD’s last production was “”The Show Must Go Online” which included a Facebook watch party.
“As much as it was unfortunate we had to move the show online, they had a lot of fun with the new characters and the ability to record,” Hoppe said.
KFAD is a non-profit organization providing theater instruction for kids in grades 2 through 12. It has a studio at the Eclipse Center and a performance location at 1221 Henry Ave. It runs a fall and spring production as well as a summer program. For more information contact kidsfunanddrama.com.