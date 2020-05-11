BELOIT — Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD)’s new executive director Janet Palmer is rising to the challenge of taking the show on the “cloud.”
Kids were deep in rehearsals for the spring show “Into the Woods JR” when the Safer-At-Home orders were issued and the show had to be cancelled. Despite the setback, Palmer sprung to work on a backup plan.
She found a newly-offered virtual children’s musical made specifically for kids during the COVID-19 crisis, “The Show Must Go Online” by Beat By Beat Press. The book is by Jessica Penzias, with lyrics by David Hudson and music by Denver Casado.
The newly written show consists of individual scenes children can do from home which can be pieced together in a hilarious show. KFAD will be performing the show at a Facebook watch party coming soon. The play will remain on the KFAD website at http://kidsfunanddrama.com/ for those who need to savor it more.
“If grandma wants to watch it for the 14th time, she can,” Palmer said.
A donation link will go up if anyone wants to make a donation to see the production.
The cast is as follows: Valeria Barajas, Camilla Casteneda, Tatianna Crawford, Ava Dabek, Madigan Dix, Ada Jones, Maia Jones, Danielle Lang, Gracie Mortimer, Noah Moser, Erin Randall, Adelie Ribeiro, Alan Rodriguez, Ella Smith, Lucy Smith and Julia Urish.
“The Show Must Go Online” by Beat By Beat Press reflects what is going on with kids theater across the country. In the plot, a drama teacher finds out the drama program is going to be cancelled, and the kids come to the rescue of the fictional show-within-the show “Brushes with Greatness the Dental Hygiene Musical.”
The main characters within the show are named Tommy Tooth, Bob Flossy and Harold Rinse, and the big production number is called “Define Cavities.” The virtual musical also humorously depicts how bad the drama teacher is with technology, showing the teacher singing to her cat.
“It’s very slick and clever,” Palmer said. “There’s humor that adults will appreciate as well as the kids.”
To prepare for the production the 20 actors and Palmer meet via a Zoom meeting twice a week. The actors work on their scenes at home and set up separate online meetings with Palmer for tips. The choreographer is Sam Hoppe. Although there’s lot of challenges, they usually get worked out.
“We set up Zoom or Facetime to have a little coaching session so can talk to them about their camera being too low, slowing their lines down or turning on another light,” Palmer said.
Sometimes there are unexpected guests to the meetings.
“Dogs, guinea pigs and cats have attended,” Palmer said.
Some scenes have more than one actor as there are siblings. However, actor Noah Moser has to act out five characters in one scene.
Palmer said once the online show is performed KFAD will look at possibly performing “Into the Woods JR” live in the fall.
Palmer brings 38 years of teaching and theater experience to KFAD. She started as director of the spring show in January, and took on the executive director role in March.
Palmer retired from teaching general music and choir at Cunningham Intermediate School. Previously she taught in Wyoming, Illinois and Delavan, Wisconsin. She’s also directed community theater, children’s theater, summer school programs and performances at Beloit Civic Theater.
KFAD is a non-profit organization providing theater instruction for kids in grades 2 through 12. It has a studio at the Eclipse Center and a performance location at 1221 Henry Ave. It runs a fall and spring production as well as a summer program. For more information contact kidsfunanddrama.com.
