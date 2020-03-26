Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose again on Thursday in Wisconsin and Illinois, according to state health offices.
Illinois reported 673 new COVID-19 cases, while Wisconsin reported 122 new cases.
Wisconsin
In Rock County, two new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total cases in the county to eight. A total of 114 cases have been reported in Dane County; Five cases have been reported in Walworth County; five cases in Jefferson County and one case in Green County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Across the state, 707 cases of COVID-19 were reported by DHS on Thursday, including eight deaths. Of the total, 11,583 tests have come back negative, DHS data shows.
Illinois
In Illinois, 2,538 positive cases have been reported including 26 deaths. In total, 16,631 tests have been administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday.
Thursday’s total in Illinois represented 673 new cases and seven additional deaths compared to Wednesday’s data, IDPH data shows.
No new cases were reported in Winnebago County on Thursday, Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell said during a media briefing with reporters.
Martell said the health department had 59% of all tests still pending final results as of Thursday.
“We’re seeing a doubling of our cases every six to seven days,” Martell said.
To date, eight cases have been reported in Winnebago County; two in Stephenson County and three in DeKalb County, according to IDPH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.