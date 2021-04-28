Rock County Public Health Department reported the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is again recommended for use in a press release Wednesday.
After a review of the reported adverse events associated with the vaccine, the CDC and FDA lifted the pause on administering the vaccine. Blood clotting events were very rare, with only 15 cases out of nearly 7 million vaccine doses administered, and the benefits of this vaccine far outweigh the risks, the press release stated.
Although the risk is extremely low, it is important especially for women under the age of 50 to be educated about the possible rare but serious adverse event. This condition, blood clots (thrombosis) combined with low blood platelet counts (thrombocytopenia), occurs about one to two weeks following vaccination, and is now being referred to as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS. If people experience these symptoms after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they should contact their doctor immediately.
There were 1,889,058 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 32.4% of the population, and 3,899,653 in Illinois who received both doses or 30.6% of the population, according to health agencies in both states on Wednesday.
Rock County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday. To date, a total of 15,640 cases and 168 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 15,069 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 406 active cases. There were 14 people hospitalized in the county as of April 27.
Dane County reported a total of 45,542 cases and 320 deaths; Green County reported 3,578 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,151 cases and 159 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 688 new cases and 34 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 596,552 cases and 6,807 deaths, DHS reports. As of today, 580,517 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,961 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the state positivity rate was 3.2%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 131 new cases on April 28. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.2%. The total administered vaccine doses were 179,965. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 31,947 cases and 463 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 76 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s number of 81.
This is the third day in a row for no appointments needed in Winnebago County. The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, April 29 from 12—4 p.m. with no appointment needed. The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older. Those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccines will be given at the Community Vaccination Site located at the former K-Mart, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Illinois. People should bring a photo ID.
Boone County reported 6,535 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,615 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 27,777 cases and 282 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,904 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,607 cases and 81 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, 2021 is 4.1%.