If there’s something positive about the current pandemic, it might be the creativity that has been forged among those while staying at home.
Take John Patrick of South Beloit, for example.
“When we came home from Florida in April, everything was shut down,” he said.
That didn’t stop him from thinking about all those stories he still wanted to share with people about his recollections of life in South Beloit and the Stateline Area.
Others also had been asking him when he was going to write another book, he said, since the last one was published in 2012.
Those who know Patrick, or are familiar with his previous recorded recollections, may remember: “The Good Old Days; Growing up in the 40s and 50s,” “As I Recall . . . Stateline Memories,” “Windows to Our Past Beloit Area Postcards,” “The House on the Hill; History of the Bushnell-Wheeler House,” and Stateline Snapshots; A Beloit Area Scrapbook” and “South Beloit 100 Years; South Beloit Centennial 1917-2017.”
His latest book is titled “One More Look Back.” It is self-published with help from his son, Jim Patrick, for the layout and cover design. On the cover is a photo of John Patrick superimposed and looking back on an historic photo of a downtown Beloit street. Some may recall the street where the Hotel Marvin and the Peet Insurance agency were located.
The book is written from the author’s perspective and sense of humor.
In his introduction, Patrick states: “As I enter my 80th year, my mind flutters between childhood reminiscence and where I left my car keys.”
Readers get a sense of what the culture was like decades ago for the author and some of the history of the area even before his time.
When asked how he found his voice as an author, he said it had to do with something he learned in a college speech class long ago while working on his associate degree.
“The secret is to talk about something you know. I read a lot and I love local history,” he said.
Among his reading research tools are old city directories.
That led him to realize there were 14 taverns in downtown Beloit in the early 1960s. He also writes a lot about food and working at Beloit Corporation for more than three decades.
During lunch breaks, when he was a co-op student at the company, he could head to the McDonalds on Madison Road where he could get a burger, fries and a drink for 45 cents, he said.
He also talks about family and holiday gatherings, sports and hangouts from back in the day and much more.
“In this book, I travel down Beloit streets of the past and describe the places and people I remember. I go down State Street, Grand Avenue, Blackhawk Boulevard, Fourth Street, etc. and may funny stories come back to me.
“These are shared in the book along with other history of the Beloit area and its people.”
As with his other publications, the proceeds from the book sales will go to benefit local historical societies. The 118-page volume also is loaded with photos and sells for $15.
“One More Look Back” will be available for purchase at the Best of Beloit on Gardner St., South Beloit, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 14; at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home Nov. 20-22 at the holiday open house and at The Beloit Historical Society the Lincoln Center when it reopens to the public. It also will be sold at Austin’s barbershop on State Street in Beloit or by calling 815-389-1514.