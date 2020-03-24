MADISON—The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has announced that Job Centers across the state will be closed starting today to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Services will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone. For the Southwest region which includes Rock County, call 608-901-5700.
“Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely.”
Customers filing for Unemployment Insurance (UI) should visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/ for information, videos, and to apply for unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process:
Apply online the week you become unemployed and file a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.
Job Search assistance can also be found online. Register on JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW) to create a resume, search for jobs, and view online workshops.
, and research labor market information. Job seekers can email questions to JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wi.gov. Staff will be offering over-the-phone appointments to assist people who are searching for jobs, registering on JCW, or utilizing online tools. Please call the number listed below for your county to make an appointment for over-the-phone support for job search assistance.
Job Center staff will not be able to answer questions about specific UI claims, please contact UI for assistance regarding specific claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.