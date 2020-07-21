COVID-19 cases appear to have increased more rapidly in Janesville than in Beloit over the last two weeks as both municipalities have varying recovery rates, according to data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Seventy-one of the 574 COVID-19 cases in Beloit have been reported in the last two weeks compared to Janesville’s 126 new cases in that time period.
Monday marks the first time that Beloit’s total case count has dropped below 50% of all Rock County cases and the city now accounts for 49% of all county COIVD-19 cases. Janesville’s 446 cases account for 38% of county cases, health department data shows.
Beloit shows a recovery rate of 75% (431 patients recovered) while Janesville has a recovery rate of 63% (283 patients recovered). Both municipal recovery rates are below the state rate of 78%, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Janesville’s mortality rate remains at 3.14% (14 deaths) compared to Beloit’s 1.74% (nine deaths). A total of 24 residents have died in Rock County due to the virus, with the most recent virus-related fatality coming on June 30.
Related to testing, 6,457 people have tested negative in Beloit while 8,274 people in Janesville also tested negative.
In total 1,171 cases have been reported, as 19,647 people have tested negative and 812 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
The health department estimates there are a total of 335 active COVID-19 cases in Rock County as of Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the health department reported that no new test results were issued to Rock County on Monday.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,549 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 117 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 942 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 703 new cases and three deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 43,018 cases and 846 deaths. Since July 13, a total of 6,570 cases have been reported across Wisconsin. DHS estimates that 9,037 cases remain active in the state as 33,130 people have recovered. A total of 737,191 people have tested negative in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 52 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 3,345 cases.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 656 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 710 cases and 23; McHenry County reported 2,480 cases and 107 deaths; Ogle County reported 339 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 289 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Monday shows.
In Illinois, 1,173 cases and six additional deaths were reported on Monday, as 162,748 cases and 7,301 deaths have been recorded by IDPH since the outbreak began, with the state reporting a recovery rate of 95%.
